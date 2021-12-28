HAC girls hoops: Campbell's 'redemption' steal and buzzer-beating layup lifts Spartans past No. 7 Links

Matalynn Campbell went seeking redemption and found it at about midcourt Tuesday afternoon at Lincoln High School.
Just a few seconds earlier, the Lincoln East senior had missed two free throws in a tie ballgame.
“I usually don’t miss them,” she said.
With less than 8 seconds remaining, Campbell nabbed a steal and drove to the other end for a contested layup to beat the clock and give Lincoln East a 42-40 win against Class A No. 7 Lincoln High in Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference girls tournament quarterfinals.
“I got to redeem myself because I don’t miss my free throws,” said Campbell, who finished with a game-high 16 points.
“I thought we were going to overtime, but I was like, ‘OK, we still got a couple seconds left,’ and there was a point where they just slowly … my steals are good, so I’m like, 'OK, it’s my time.'"
The victory — easily East’s biggest of the young season — will place the Spartans back at Lincoln High on Wednesday for a semifinal matchup with No. 5 Lincoln Pius X, which survived Kearney to advance.
It was all survival instincts for the Spartans, who had three starters, including Campbell, battling foul trouble all game. They also committed 27 turnovers and saw an 11-point lead vanish in the final 90 seconds.
The Links (6-1) struggled against East’s 2-3 zone defense, especially over the first 7:27 of the fourth quarter. That allowed East to build a big lead.
But Lincoln High went on an 11-0 run and tied the game on Bri Robinson’s corner three-pointer with 21 seconds left.
Campbell drew a foul in the backcourt with 14 seconds remaining but missed two free throws, setting up the final theatrics — a scoop layup with the right hand that bounced on the rim before dropping to break a 40-40 tie.
“We know she can make those type of plays,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “She has struggled a little bit to score this year so far, but we’ve seen that out of her the last couple of years. Just a nice heads-up defensive play, and then made a nice move to not get blocked or stripped on the finish.”
The Spartans (4-4) have lost by double digits four times this year, so Tuesday’s win was a big step for a team working in four new starters around Campbell and a different defensive approach.
The Spartans, more a man-to-man defensive team in years past, are leaning a lot on zone this year.
“We’re still trying to learn what’s best for these girls right now, and I think that’s what gives us the best chance to win,” Prichard said. “We try to keep getting better at man because at some point we’ll have to use it.”
East’s zone look put it in position to win Tuesday. The Spartans held Lincoln High without a field goal in the second quarter, and the Links didn’t score a field goal in the fourth quarter until Robinson made a bucket with 1:33 remaining.
“We got lucky on some late close-outs and late rotations, but the girls played hard and I thought contested a lot of shots,” Prichard said. “Did a nice job of keeping them out of the paint, which is what I think is really their strength. They’re really tough driving to the basket.”
Robinson finished with 13 points for the Links.
Other HAC games
Lincoln Pius X 47, Kearney 41: McKenna Lesiak scored 13 points and Charlee Hagedorn added 11 to lead the Thunderbolts, who trailed 41-38 with 3 minutes left before scoring the game's final nine points.
Senior Kaleigh Hatcher led the Bearcats (5-3) with 14 points.
Pius X (6-1) used a 15-3 lead to take a 31-17 lead at halftime before Kearney responded with a 21-6 run.
The Thunderbolts are seeking their third straight trip to the HAC Tournament final.
Lincoln Southwest 40, Columbus 9: The top-seeded Silver Hawks used a lockdown defensive effort to put away the Discoverers.
Sophomore point guard Kennadi Williams outscored Columbus 11-9, and Aniya Seymour and Brinly Christensen each added seven points for the fourth-rated Silver Hawks (7-0), who will play No. 6 Fremont in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
Fremont 60, Lincoln Northeast 47: Senior and Iowa signee Taylor McCabe had 23 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Tigers (7-1). Teammate and senior Sarah Shepard added 17 points.
Fremont has reached the HAC Tournament semifinals in four straight seasons.
Sophomore Doneelah Washington had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and sophomore point guard Yelaniya Bradley had 12 points to lead the Rockets (6-2).
