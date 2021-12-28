HAC girls hoops: Campbell's 'redemption' steal and buzzer-beating layup lifts Spartans past No. 7 Links

The Links (6-1) struggled against East’s 2-3 zone defense, especially over the first 7:27 of the fourth quarter. That allowed East to build a big lead.

But Lincoln High went on an 11-0 run and tied the game on Bri Robinson’s corner three-pointer with 21 seconds left.

Campbell drew a foul in the backcourt with 14 seconds remaining but missed two free throws, setting up the final theatrics — a scoop layup with the right hand that bounced on the rim before dropping to break a 40-40 tie.

“We know she can make those type of plays,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “She has struggled a little bit to score this year so far, but we’ve seen that out of her the last couple of years. Just a nice heads-up defensive play, and then made a nice move to not get blocked or stripped on the finish.”

The Spartans (4-4) have lost by double digits four times this year, so Tuesday’s win was a big step for a team working in four new starters around Campbell and a different defensive approach.

The Spartans, more a man-to-man defensive team in years past, are leaning a lot on zone this year.