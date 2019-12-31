HAC girls hoops: Behind some big 3s, No. 2 Pius X rolls out welcoming mat for first conference title

Fremont, which entered the game averaging nearly 70 points per game, was held to a season-low 41.

“Coming into this HAC Tournament, five rated teams, all the undefeated ones, getting second isn’t all bad,” Flynn said. “Obviously we wanted to win it, but you either win or you learn, and hopefully we learned some things today.”

Pius X now has 10 days off until its next game. Psota said he told the players afterward to be ready for teams to change what they try to do against the Thunderbolts, who will see Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East and Fremont again before the season is over.

A bigger bull's-eye is on the Bolts’ backs, but that’s OK, Psota said.

“That was a big statement game for us,” Taubenheim said. “We knew that they were a really good team, so to come out with a win is a really big deal for us.”

Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Northeast 38: The No. 3 Spartans used a 12-0 run to open the game, and a 16-1 run in the second quarter to take control in the HAC third-place game. Senior Charley Bovaird scored 13 points to lead East (8-1), which dominated the glass. McKenna Minter scored 17 points, all in the second half, to lead the Rockets (5-4).