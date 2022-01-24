Green-light shooting has record-breaking Fremont girls in Class A's fast lane again

Kelly Flynn doesn't like to talk about records.
"Especially during a game," he says.
But his Fremont girls basketball team was scorching hot from long distance in the opening half against Lincoln Southeast on Thursday, hitting 13 three-pointers in the first 16 minutes. Knowing the team was within reach of the state mark of 19, Flynn mentioned the record, and the Tigers didn't back down from the challenge.
They didn't cool off, either.
Fremont, ranked No. 3 in Class A, finished with 21 triples on 40 attempts, a new state record, besting the old mark of 19 set by Seward in 2016. They did it with great ball movement (25 assists to eight turnovers) and strong shot selection.
"They were pretty excited," Flynn said of the players.
Fremont has been shooting the ball extremely well from long distance all season. The Tigers made 12 threes against Lincoln Southwest in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, and 11 more the next day in the final against Lincoln Pius X. A week before setting the record, they had 14 against Omaha Marian.
"The neat thing about that is eight different girls made them against Marian, and I think it just carried over, because we shot the ball well during the week," Flynn said.
Now, teams will gladly take nine made threes for a game. Fremont, on Thursday, had nine in the first quarter alone.
The three-ball has carried Fremont to a 14-1 start — they have 152 of them on 39% shooting — and what makes the Tigers dangerous is just about any player in their rotation can hit them. Senior Taylor McCabe, well on her way to finishing as one of the top shooters in state history, has hit 53 treys this year (she had nine Thursday), and sophomore McKenna Murphy has 39. Senior point guard Bella Keaton has 19 and Macy Bryant, the team's top post presence, will pop out and hit some. She had 13.
Flynn led South Sioux City to 11 Class B state championships between 1995-2008. He led some of the best teams in state history, but even those teams only had two or three guards that were relied on to shoot it from three. Now at Fremont, Flynn has post players not afraid to shoot long shots.
"We really try to give the green light to the players, but we also try to caution them that sometimes if you are wide open it can be for a reason," Flynn said. "We say a lot times we want to try to run the break where we're not even sure what defense they're in just because we're trying to the get ball down and get a shot off quick."
The Tigers' torrid shooting will be put to the test over the next 12 days starting Tuesday against No. 7 Lincoln Southwest. After playing at Norfolk on Friday, Fremont will host No. 5 Bellevue East on Saturday. The Tigers have back-to-back games against No. 4 Lincoln High and a talented Glenwood (Iowa) team next week.
"We've known all along that these two weeks are going to be big and we wanted to make sure that we're healthy, well-conditioned and ready to go," Flynn said.
Fremont is looking to get back to the state tournament after making the Class A final last year. The Tigers dropped their first game of the season, a double-overtime setback at Pius X, but they immediately refocused, Flynn said.
"I've liked the way we've come out ever since then," Flynn said. "We really try to emphasize playing hard and playing well for 32 minutes and I think we've done pretty good at that."
