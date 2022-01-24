Green-light shooting has record-breaking Fremont girls in Class A's fast lane again

Now, teams will gladly take nine made threes for a game. Fremont, on Thursday, had nine in the first quarter alone.

The three-ball has carried Fremont to a 14-1 start — they have 152 of them on 39% shooting — and what makes the Tigers dangerous is just about any player in their rotation can hit them. Senior Taylor McCabe, well on her way to finishing as one of the top shooters in state history, has hit 53 treys this year (she had nine Thursday), and sophomore McKenna Murphy has 39. Senior point guard Bella Keaton has 19 and Macy Bryant, the team's top post presence, will pop out and hit some. She had 13.

Flynn led South Sioux City to 11 Class B state championships between 1995-2008. He led some of the best teams in state history, but even those teams only had two or three guards that were relied on to shoot it from three. Now at Fremont, Flynn has post players not afraid to shoot long shots.

"We really try to give the green light to the players, but we also try to caution them that sometimes if you are wide open it can be for a reason," Flynn said. "We say a lot times we want to try to run the break where we're not even sure what defense they're in just because we're trying to the get ball down and get a shot off quick."