Golladay, Tigers save their best for last with momentum-changing shots; Southwest grabs wild card

The mission’s leader was Golladay.

She tore her ACL in the final seconds of a late-season game against Lincoln Northeast last year, and the Tigers were unable to reach state without their floor general.

More than a year later, Golladay made the final cuts of the net from atop the ladder.

“It means the world,” Golladay said. “This was my revenge season. I was so frustrated after how last season ended and this is exactly what I wanted, but we still have three more games that I still want, so we’re still working.”

Sophomore Taylor McCabe, who surpassed 1,000 career points on Tuesday against Lincoln North Star, added 11 points, and junior Charli Earth had 13.

Golladay’s quick-hitting threes before half capped an 18-3 quarter for the Tigers, who held the Silver Hawks scoreless for the first 7:20 of the second frame.

“We had them at 14 for a long time in that second quarter and we thought we played pretty well for the most of the that, and just the last two minutes, we let some things slip away defensively and more offensively kind of throwing the ball around, and that was a dagger,” Southwest coach Jeff Rump said.