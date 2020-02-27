Golladay, Tigers save their best for last with momentum-changing shots; Southwest grabs wild card

FREMONT — Sydney Golladay hit one crowd-roaring, momentum-boosting three-pointer in the final seconds of the second quarter.
But the half wasn’t finished, and neither was Golladay, Fremont’s star point guard.
After Golladay’s make from the wing, the Tigers forced another turnover near mid-court and got the ball in Golladay’s hands and she hit a three at the halftime buzzer.
Alexis Markowski sinks a pair of free throws with less than a second remaining in regulation to send the Thunderbolts to the state tournament.
“Every day we practice the buzzer-beater,” said Golladay, who finished with 14 points. “Every time the clock goes off, we’re shooting them. It just felt good to finally hit one in a game for once.”
The thrill ride didn’t stop for the No. 7 Tigers, who advanced to the state tournament with a 47-32 win against No. 5 Lincoln Southwest in the A-7 district final at Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Golladay’s back-to-back threes gave Fremont (20-7) a 27-10 halftime advantage. The lead was 22 early in the third quarter before the Silver Hawks chipped away. But Fremont made sure, unlike during the teams’ regular-season meeting, that Southwest didn’t leave town with a win.
“We said if we play (in the second half) like we did that first half and play hard the whole game … I’m just really happy with the way the girls played this week,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn, who returns to state after leading several South Sioux City teams to state titles. “We came out with a little bit of a mission.”
The mission’s leader was Golladay.
She tore her ACL in the final seconds of a late-season game against Lincoln Northeast last year, and the Tigers were unable to reach state without their floor general.
More than a year later, Golladay made the final cuts of the net from atop the ladder.
“It means the world,” Golladay said. “This was my revenge season. I was so frustrated after how last season ended and this is exactly what I wanted, but we still have three more games that I still want, so we’re still working.”
Sophomore Taylor McCabe, who surpassed 1,000 career points on Tuesday against Lincoln North Star, added 11 points, and junior Charli Earth had 13.
Golladay’s quick-hitting threes before half capped an 18-3 quarter for the Tigers, who held the Silver Hawks scoreless for the first 7:20 of the second frame.
“We had them at 14 for a long time in that second quarter and we thought we played pretty well for the most of the that, and just the last two minutes, we let some things slip away defensively and more offensively kind of throwing the ball around, and that was a dagger,” Southwest coach Jeff Rump said.
Southwest’s season is not over. One of the hottest teams down the stretch was rewarded with Class A’s lone wild card.
The Silver Hawks (18-8), who had four new starters this year, will be making their fourth straight trip to the tournament. Junior Riley Wells, one of those new starters, had a season-ending knee injury on Tuesday against Gretna.
“January 11 we were 5-6,” Rump said. “We were 5-6 and nowhere (in the wild-card standings) and put ourselves in position that we’re sitting at No. 7 in wild-card points with a chance at a wild card.
“I thought our kids responded from that time. I feel like we’re one of the best eight teams in the state, but that always doesn’t mean you’re going to get there.”
