Girls tourney insider: Pius X's Markowski joins elite company; how Crete refueled after multiple OTs

Next up for Markowski: She has Nebraska Laser tryouts on Sunday.

Meeting high expectations: Like Pius X, Lincoln East entered the season with high expectations.

The Spartans returned everyone from last year's team, which surprised a lot of opponents and reached the Class A state semifinals.

East had eight seniors this year.

"This year was pretty special," East coach Dennis Prichard said. "We knew we'd have a good group, so that pressure coming in, they were able to withstand everybody kind of taking a shot at them.

"Real happy for them. They were able to have this weekend. That's what high school sports is all about."

Refueling and support for Crete: The secret to Crete looking fresh after playing four overtimes in the two days before the state tournament title game was nourishment.

Morgan Maly said it was Panera bread, Ellie Allen said it was Dr. Pepper and Jayda Weyand admitted to taking one of the coach's cookies.

Community support was another key for Crete, according to senior Weyand.