Girls tourney insider: Pius X's Markowski joins elite company; how Crete refueled after multiple OTs

Maurtice Ivy now has company.
The former Omaha Central and Nebraska basketball player scored 80 points over a three-day stretch in the 1984 Class A state girls tournament.
Lincoln Pius X junior Alexis Markowski tied the record during Saturday's Class A state championship game against Lincoln East at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 6-foot-3 South Dakota State recruit scored in the closing seconds for an exclamation point to the Thunderbolt win and for point No. 80.
She scored 29 against North Platte on Friday, 32 against Millard South on Friday and 19 against East.
Pius X's Ryan Psota has coached some great players, including Maddie Simon. Now he's coaching a dominant post player who can can affect a team in many ways.
"To have a post player as good as Alexis, who has two or three bodies on her all the time and gets fouled quite a bit, and doesn't complain about it, she just does her job. She's just an unbelievable kid and just a great teammate.
"If she scores four to six points, she's happy as long as we win."
Like she has for two seasons, Markowski had several defenders on her Saturday.
"I like to say it's fun, but it's not," said Markowski, which drew some laughs. "(Jillian Aschoff) and all the other guards do a phenomenal job of seeing when I do have one or two (defenders) and getting in position to score."
Next up for Markowski: She has Nebraska Laser tryouts on Sunday.
Meeting high expectations: Like Pius X, Lincoln East entered the season with high expectations.
The Spartans returned everyone from last year's team, which surprised a lot of opponents and reached the Class A state semifinals.
East had eight seniors this year.
"This year was pretty special," East coach Dennis Prichard said. "We knew we'd have a good group, so that pressure coming in, they were able to withstand everybody kind of taking a shot at them.
"Real happy for them. They were able to have this weekend. That's what high school sports is all about."
Refueling and support for Crete: The secret to Crete looking fresh after playing four overtimes in the two days before the state tournament title game was nourishment.
Morgan Maly said it was Panera bread, Ellie Allen said it was Dr. Pepper and Jayda Weyand admitted to taking one of the coach's cookies.
Community support was another key for Crete, according to senior Weyand.
"Thursday, we didn't cancel school, but they didn't teach at all and they had watch parties. It was pretty awesome," she said. "And then Friday, we got out and they still had a watch party at the school for those who couldn't make it. And that's just something special that Crete has, and I'm so thankful that they give those kids who aren't able to make it out to the game an opportunity to still support us."
New glory days for NBC: North Bend Central's last state championship came in 2001, which was Aaron Sterup's first year as an assistant coach on that team.
It took some time to build, but Sterup now has a state championship as head coach following the Tigers' 48-32 win against Lincoln Christian in the Class C-1 final.
Sterup was promoted to head coach two years after the 2001 state title. North Bend also won a state title in 1999 and was state runner-up in 1998.
The Tigers were making their first state final appearance since 2001.
"They had a really good program, and it was almost like this was just expected," said Sterup, who surpassed 300 career wins earlier this season. "A couple years later, there's a little weight there of expectations and responsibility. It's weighed on us a little bit that we haven't been down here a little more than we have.
"This is certainly a dream realized."
Sterup said he received messages from former players this week leading up to North Bend Central's run to the top.
"This team this year, I can't say how happy I am," he said. "We know they say they all get along. They really get along. They have fun together, and I think that really has been the key."
Handling the pressure of perfection: Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf was worried coming into the state tournament that perhaps his team had peaked too early after squeaking out a 44-38 win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the district final, a game that the Bulldogs trailed by six points with five minutes to go.
"We peaked really early this year, beat a really good Elm Creek team (72-33) and then we struggled after that all the way through our substate game," Arensdorf said. "We had some good talks about how we need to peak again, and we peaked this weekend and played our best basketball of the season."
Pleasanton will be one of the favorites in D-1 again next season. The Bulldogs return every player who scored in the state championship Saturday against Archbishop Bergan.
Continuing the tradition: It has been a special run for Wynot over the past decade. Saturday’s win over Class D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis marked the eighth state title in school history and seventh in the last 10 years.
It takes something more than just a great system to establish a dynasty like the one the Blue Devils have. The Wynot Junior Basketball League is where kids from elementary to middle school compete and learn the sport.
What’s most important is the coaches, who happen to be Wynot high school players. From one graduating class of athletes to the next, each has its own influence. That was certainly the case for this Wynot group.
“I would say they (past Wynot players) are just great influencers,” said Wynot senior Shaelee Planer. “They taught us how to shoot and dribble a ball. I feel like we always looked up to them.”
“Yeah, I think it came really natural to us and they passed it down the tradition to us,” said sophomore Karley Heimes. “So they definitely helped us here today.”
Coming full circle: Hastings St. Cecilia has four seniors and they remember well what happened their freshman year at state. The Hawkettes were knocked out by Ponca, their opponent in Saturday’s Class C-2 state championship game.
“I think us seniors especially had that in the back of our minds going into this game, but we just knew that it was just another game,” senior McKenna Asher said.
The No. 3 Hawkettes turned the tables and earned a 41-37 win in the final, capping back-to-back state titles.
“I think (the) four seniors, we’ve been together ever since we started playing basketball,” Asher said. “A lot of credit goes to (coach Greg Berndt) and Coach (Rachel) Jeldin … it just feels amazing to be able to say we went out with another championship.”
Joining Asher in the senior class is Chloe McCauley, Natalie Kissinger and Tori Thomas.
Sportsmanship winners: Lincoln Pius X (A), Northwest (B), Lincoln Christian (C-1), Ponca (C-2), Maywood-Hayes Center (D-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2).