Girls tourney insider: Lincoln hoops enters prime-time setting; Crete gets helping hand from former Doane coach

“Nobody really gave us a chance to get to this point, but we had a group of 17 girls in the basketball program who all believed we could get here again,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “It’s a testament to their will and hard work.”

Weidner finds free-throw groove: We all know Nebraska commit Allison Weidner can score. Combined with her past performances and career-high 39 points against Mullen in the semifinals, she has established herself as one of the best players in all of Nebraska girls basketball.

She’s had some rough times, however, from the free-throw line, including a 4-for-8 performance against BDS in Thursday’s D-2 quarterfinals. However, that all seemed to change Friday against Mullen in the semis.

Along with her career-high in points, the junior guard went 13-for-16 on the free-throw line, which was only two short of tying the most free throws made in a D-2 state tournament game. As a result, it reminded Weidner of her times she struggled during the year.

“I just reminded myself of the little slump I was in earlier this season,” said. Weidner. “I would go down to the shop and shoot between 100 and 200 free throws to try and fix it. So today I reminded myself I did all that practice and to just relax and shoot.”