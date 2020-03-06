Girls tourney insider: Lincoln hoops enters prime-time setting; Crete gets helping hand from former Doane coach

Prime time will belong to A Street and Lincoln at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lincoln Pius X defeated Millard South (71-46) and Lincoln East defeated Fremont (59-50) in the Class A state semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, setting up a rare Lincoln vs. Lincoln final.
For the second time in state history, two Capital City teams will meet in the A final. The only other time it happened was in 2003 when Lincoln Southeast defeated Lincoln East.
The girls state basketball tournament has arrived. Here's your one-stop resource for navigating the brackets through Saturday.
The coaches in Saturday's meeting, Pius X's Ryan Psota and East's Dennis Prichard, know each other pretty well.
"I work with Ryan and (Pius X assistant) Andy (Markowski) pretty closely over the summer and with Lasers and I know Andy has done a ton of work to try to get Lincoln basketball to be a little bit better," Prichard said. "It is. All the Lincoln teams have been better the last three or four years."
Pius X defeated East twice this season, once in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament and the second time at Pius X.
"The main thing is we've got to find a way to turn them over so I don't know if film does that as much as just talking about matchups," Prichard said.
A helping hand: John Larsen is a hall-of-fame coach. But the Crete coach is not one to turn away a great helping hand.
Helping Larsen in his season with the Cardinals is former longtime Doane women's basketball coach Tracee Fairbanks, who is serving as an assistant coach.
"She's a great help," Larsen said. "Obviously she knows what she's talking about, but she's a great motivator. She's been invaluable."
Fairbanks was Doane's head coach for 20 seasons before she stepped down after last season. Her kids are starting to reach high school age.
She approached Larsen with the offer to help if he wanted it.
"She was a great player and she played the game at the college level, too, and then coached at that level," Larsen said. "Her perspective is a lot different than, say, mine, for example, and I think the kids really like that."
Like father, like son: Seeing Jalen Weeks on the bench for Beatrice may spark some memories for long-time Nebraska basketball fans.
His father, Jim, was the Beatrice boys coach for 24 years, leading the Orangemen to three state titles and three runner-up finishes. Jim's teams reached the state semifinals 13 times.
Now, the elder Weeks took time off from preparing his Class C-1 defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Auburn boys team for next week's state tourney to watch son Jalen coach the Lady Orange to a Class B semifinals victory over Scottsbluff on Friday.
"It took me nine years to get to the state tournament and he got there in his second," Jim Weeks said with a grin. "To get there that fast is really impressive. We're really proud of him."
Jim Weeks said his son has an independent streak.
"He doesn't ask me for much. He wants to learn on his own," Jim Weeks said. "He and Hunter Zarybnicky (an assistant for Jalen) graduated together and they played in the state championship game here. He's watched us all those years, but he's basically doing it on his own."
Proving them wrong: The Lincoln Christian players and coaches have heard the talk. The talk that once past greats such as Chloe Dworak (now at Creighton) Emily Hollenbeck, Michelle Gaislerova and Mollie Shepard graduated, the Crusaders would return to the pack in Class C-1.
The Crusaders showed their three-point prowess to build a first-half lead and sealed the win in the paint down the stretch.
Turns out the pundits couldn’t be more wrong.
The top-ranked Crusaders will be returning to the title game for the fourth time in five seasons after knocking off third-ranked St. Paul 68-59 Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I think it’s just the competitiveness in practice,” Crusaders coach Nick Orduna said. “These girls have had to go against some of the best players we’ve ever had at this school as freshmen and sophomores. Every day they went against great players and it helped bring their game along.”
Maly gets Gatorade honor: Crete's Morgan Maly was named the Nebraska Gatorade girls basketball player of the year Friday.
The 6-foot-1 senior is having her best season on the prep hardwood, averaging 19.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 assists per game.
Maly's season included a school-record 38 points at Blair. She also scored 36 against Hastings and 36 against Lincoln Christian.
Not this time: Pleasanton’s 50-46 win over CWC on Friday was a breakthrough for the Bulldogs after losing in two straight state semifinals in both volleyball and basketball. Their volleyball losses have come to Archbishop Bergan, the defending D-1 state basketball champion and their opponent in Saturday’s championship game.
“To finally get over the hump is huge and exciting,” Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “We’ve been in that locker room after losing this game (the semifinal) way too many times. I’m sure the girls will be ready tomorrow.”
Bergan, which swept the D-1 volleyball and girls basketball state titles in the 2018-19 school year, had to replace its top two scorers from last season’s basketball squad. But the Knights used their challenging Centennial Conference schedule full of Class C-1 and C-2 schools to become a championship contender again.
“Nobody really gave us a chance to get to this point, but we had a group of 17 girls in the basketball program who all believed we could get here again,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “It’s a testament to their will and hard work.”
Weidner finds free-throw groove: We all know Nebraska commit Allison Weidner can score. Combined with her past performances and career-high 39 points against Mullen in the semifinals, she has established herself as one of the best players in all of Nebraska girls basketball.
She’s had some rough times, however, from the free-throw line, including a 4-for-8 performance against BDS in Thursday’s D-2 quarterfinals. However, that all seemed to change Friday against Mullen in the semis.
Along with her career-high in points, the junior guard went 13-for-16 on the free-throw line, which was only two short of tying the most free throws made in a D-2 state tournament game. As a result, it reminded Weidner of her times she struggled during the year.
“I just reminded myself of the little slump I was in earlier this season,” said. Weidner. “I would go down to the shop and shoot between 100 and 200 free throws to try and fix it. So today I reminded myself I did all that practice and to just relax and shoot.”
No. 22 carries special meaning: The number 22 seems to be a popular one in the Nelson household. Dacey Nelson first wore the number in high school because her babysitter wore the number, and this year, freshman Sadie Nelson had the honor of wearing 22.
It also offered an opportunity for Dacey Nelson, a 2019 Super-State selection for Oakland-Craig, to pull out a sign, which Sadie made five years ago.
“#22 is my sister,” read the sign, which Dacey pulled out of storage when she returned from college this week. It’s as true now as it was then, even if the player wearing No. 22 has changed.
“I still think of them as fifth graders, so watching them play on the same big stage that I got to play on it feels like I’m watching my fifth-grade sisters play in a high school game,” Dacey Nelson said.
In addition to Sadie, who scored four points in Oakland-Craig’s 53-44 loss to Ponca, a second Nelson sister, Cheney Nelson also scored two points. Both Nelsons are just freshmen, meaning No. 22 will still be worn by a Nelson for years to come.
Attendance: Friday's attendance at the state tournament was 20,564 (13,878 at PBA and 6,686 at the Devaney Sports Center). The two-day total is 50,537.