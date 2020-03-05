Girls tourney insider: Fremont's Kelly Flynn back to winning ways at state; Ramsey handles tall task well

Not anymore.

The North Platte junior guard showed the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd what she is capable of in a 60-44 loss to Lincoln Pius X.

Haneborg scored 26 points, which included three first-quarter three-pointers.

"I thought she did what she always does," North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. "A lot of people don't know because a lot of people don't watch much outside of Lincoln and Omaha, but she did what she always does for us."

Haneborg, who is receiving some Division I recruiting interest, entered the tournament averaging 18.3 points per game. She also is a strong defender and rebounder.

"She can score from all levels, and she's a better outside shooter than I gave her credit for," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "She made it look effortless for a while tonight."

Holding her own: When Norris' 5-foot-4 senior Molly Ramsey entered the Class B first-round matchup against Crete, it seemed as if No. 30 in white would be the last player Ramsey would line up against.

After all, Morgan Maly is 6-1 and has a distinct size advantage. Not to mention she's an elite scorer, entering the matchup averaging just under 20 points a game.