Girls tourney insider: Fremont's Kelly Flynn back to winning ways at state; Ramsey handles tall task well

Lincoln has always served as second home of sorts for Kelly Flynn.
The longtime girls basketball coach guided the South Sioux City dynasty for so many years, winning 11 Class B state championships at the Devaney Sports Center.
Flynn, now in his second year leading Fremont, has been to Pinnacle Bank Arena for girls games, but as a color commentator for radio.
He was back on the sideline Thursday and back to leading a team to victory. Fremont defeated Omaha Westside 58-40 in a Class A first-round game.
“It was really, really fun,” Flynn said. “Just so many great memories down here in Lincoln, especially in the Devaney.
“It brought back great, great memories and a great feeling. We really wanted to get to that final four and you never know what happens when you get there.”
Flynn’s postseason accolades are quite impressive. He’s 38-7 in state tournament games at the girls level.
If Fremont wins Friday, what about requesting to move the Class A final to Devaney? For old time’s sake?
“We want to right here,” Flynn said. “This is fun.”
Let me introduce myself: Gracie Haneborg may have been somewhat of unknown heading into the state tournament.
Not anymore.
The North Platte junior guard showed the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd what she is capable of in a 60-44 loss to Lincoln Pius X.
Haneborg scored 26 points, which included three first-quarter three-pointers.
"I thought she did what she always does," North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. "A lot of people don't know because a lot of people don't watch much outside of Lincoln and Omaha, but she did what she always does for us."
Haneborg, who is receiving some Division I recruiting interest, entered the tournament averaging 18.3 points per game. She also is a strong defender and rebounder.
"She can score from all levels, and she's a better outside shooter than I gave her credit for," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "She made it look effortless for a while tonight."
Holding her own: When Norris' 5-foot-4 senior Molly Ramsey entered the Class B first-round matchup against Crete, it seemed as if No. 30 in white would be the last player Ramsey would line up against.
After all, Morgan Maly is 6-1 and has a distinct size advantage. Not to mention she's an elite scorer, entering the matchup averaging just under 20 points a game.
But Ramsey, who is committed to the Kansas State volleyball program, rarely left Maly's side. Or her hip. Or back. Or chest. She stuck to Maly as well as anyone has this season, limiting the Creighton commit to just 14 points, five of which came from the free-throw line.
"Our Molly Ramsey, she's as tough as nails," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. "I trust her, she gets every defensive assignment.
"She's 5-2, maybe, but she plays like she's 6-foot."
All in on the boots: Lincoln Christian freshman Ashlynn Ailes was wearing a boot on her left foot after the game but it had nothing to do with her in-game attire — one white shoe and one black shoe.
"They came like that. They are LeBron James equality shoes," said Ailes. "I have a stress fracture and so I have to get it X-rayed after state. The trainer said it's not going to break, so I can keep playing as long as I can handle the pain. I've played with it for a long time, so it's OK."
Cave impressive despite loss: Weeping Water 5-9 junior all-stater Grace Cave is a Division I college recruit as a Nebraska-Omaha commit. Despite the Indians falling to Hartington Cedar Catholic in a Class D-1 first round game Thursday, Cave certainly lived up to those college expectations with 26 points, hitting 10 of 20 shots against a Trojan defense focused on stopping her.
Cave showed the entire offensive arsenal with drives to the basket and mid-range jumpers extending close to the three-point line. She was also 6-of-8 at the free-throw line.
"She was a tough girl to guard. I had to make sure I always had a hand in her face when she had the ball," Hartington Cedar Catholic's Brynn Wortmann said.
Battling through injuries: It’s that time of year where teams are beat up. Crete’s Morgan Maly is playing through an ankle injury.
Beatrice is no different. The Lady Orange are fighting through ailments while trying to capture the school’s first state title in girls hoops.
Junior guard Mak Hatcliff, who finished with a double-double in Beatrice’s 51-47 win over Platteview on Thursday, is playing through pain caused by a sore back.
Added to the list was point guard Addison Barnard, who left Thursday’s game with 6:39 left in the fourth quarter after spraining an ankle. She returned during the stretch run, knocking down a key free throw to help Beatrice complete the win.
“Addie’s a tough, tough girl and major competitor,” coach Jalen Weeks said. “For her to come back on that sprained ankle says a lot.”
Time for the rematch: The girls state basketball tournament didn’t have to wait long for its first championship rematch from last season. With a win in each of their respective quarterfinals, No. 2 Wynot will take on No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center in a rematch of last year’s D-2 state championship.
The semifinal will have big implications. Sacred Heart is looking to advance to its fifth state title appearance in six years while Wynot is trying to defend its title and reach championship Saturday for the ninth time in 10 years.
“We’ve seen them every year for the last like 10 years, so they’re always there,” said Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler. “It’s time to rejuvenate and obviously we’ll talk about some things, but you we got to start over. It will be a fun game tomorrow."
From water bottles to offensive production: Sadie Nelson, Chaney Nelson and Sydney Guzinski were all on the Oakland-Craig sideline as student-managers for the Knights in the 2019 state tournament.
As freshmen, they've combined for 520 points and want to help bring Oakland-Craig its first state championship.
"It showed us what the atmosphere was going to be like," said Sadie Nelson, who had two critical three-pointers for Oakland-Craig Thursday. "We didn't have as many nerves, and we knew what we had to do in order to win."
Sadie Nelson finished with 12 points Thursday in a 41-36 victory over Clarkson/Leigh, including a go-ahead three-pointer and buzzer-beater in the first quarter. Chaney Nelson added eight points and Guzinski one in the victory.
"It's a whole different perspective and we never would of thought that we would be the ones playing next year," Chaney Nelson said. "We just knew we had to step up."
Attendance: The first-day attendance was 29,973, including 11,1157 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and 8,270 at the Devaney Center.