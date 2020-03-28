Girls Super-State captain: Morgan Maly's drive to get better served her well during memorable career

With her final 32 minutes as a high school basketball player — and another shot at a state title — moments in front of her, Morgan Maly locked her eyes on one spot.
The Crete star and her teammates sat on the bench as the Beatrice starters were being introduced before the Class B girls state championship game. Coach John Larsen looked back at the players, then turned to his assistants.
"I said, 'Morgan's dialed in,'" he said. "I mean, she was focused, looking at the free-throw line and I said, 'We don't have to worry about Morgan today.'"
Truth be told, Larsen never had to worry about Maly.
The 6-foot-1 Creighton recruit brought it every game. She averaged 20.4 points per contest, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals. She shot 52.5% from the field, 43% from beyond the arc and 87% from the free-throw line.
In her final game, Maly missed only one shot from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in helping lift the Cardinals to the Class B state championship.
So, yeah, dialed in.
"When you're a kid, you always dream of winning a state championship, and just to do it your senior year and overcome the overtimes (overtime vs. Norris in first round and three OTs vs. Northwest in semifinals) made it that much more special," said Maly, who is the 2020 Journal State Super-State honorary captain.
Maly brings a wide range of skills and abilities to the court. She can score in the post, hit mid-range shots, drain deep three-pointers and power up the court in transition. She's a great passer and rebounder. She makes her teammates around her better, the best example coming in the district final when Maly didn't start because of a painful ankle injury. When she entered the game in the second quarter, Maly drew the attention of Waverly's defense and the comfort level of the other four Cardinals on the floor went up. Crete turned a 16-13 advantage into a rout.
Equipped with a sweet left-handed shot, Maly's biggest asset has nothing to do with how she shoots, rebounds or passes the ball.
Instead, the driving force behind the success is her will to get better.
When club teammate Lauren Taubenheim (now a senior at Lincoln Pius X) was slowed by a back injury, it was Maly taking on a bigger role as a post player in the seventh and eighth grades.
"That's when I really stepped up and I just found my game and my passion, and that's when things clicked for me," said Maly, who played for the Nebraska Lasers program.
Tim Barada, Maly's club coach since she was in third grade, said those seasons were key in Maly's development in the front court.
"She figured out … by defending post people, how to beat post people and then continue to show, 'Shoot, if they're going to double-team me on the perimeter I can go into the post,'" Barada said.
When Maly was in the third grade, "you could see early on that Morgan had some things that a lot of kids just don't have," Barada recalled.
You have free articles remaining.
When Maly got to high school, she immediately became priority No. 1 on every defensive scouting report, drawing double- and triple-teams.
"It was a big shock to be 14 or 15 years old and never experience that or never seen it," Maly said. "I was young and that frustrated me. I think my growth my freshman to sophomore year, not only in basketball but softball … it made me a better person and just know how to deal with stuff like that."
Maly took a couple of physical steps to negate the extra defensive attention. She developed a step-back shot to create some extra space between her and defenders. By her junior season, Maly was hitting step-back threes with ease.
The three-time Super-State softball catcher also put an emphasis in weight training. She'd go to the Doane campus with her father to lift weights and always had a weights class in high school.
Her strength proved to be vital during a senior season in which teams tried to anything to slow down the Crete star, Larsen said.
"Without that I really believe she wouldn't have been able to accomplish what she did this year," he said. "She was able to get bounced around in the low post and she would come off a screen and people would body check her and she was able to withstand that and not get downed. I think that was one of the keys to her success."
Teams tried to get more physical with Maly, who had games of 36, 36 and 38 points.
"Literally tackling her and she still averaged 20 points per game," Larsen said. "There were times when she would come out of the game and she had scratch marks from her shoulders down to her wrists, and never complained. Just went about her business."
Her high school career complete, Maly, a two-time first-team Super-Stater, will begin the next chapter at Creighton. When she talks about going to college, Maly begins with the steps she wants to take to excel at the D-I level.
"Try to get in best shape as possible," she said. "I think that will be huge. Work on more finishes and some mid-range stuff.
"I got to get ready for next year. That's still in my mind. I still have to get better."
For now, Maly will enjoy her final moments of high school. Her career included two state championships, one in softball and one in basketball, and multiple trips to state basketball, state softball and state track.
There were other fun perks along the way for Maly and her teammates.
Elle's on Main in Crete will soon have a new hamburger on the menu dedicated to the girls basketball team called "Holy buckets." (Inside story: It's a quote from Maly's teammate Jayda Weyand).
Maly's impact on Crete basketball will go beyond the Elle's menu. Larsen, the Hall of Famer who has coached numerous star players over a 600-plus win career, can put Maly's success in perspective.
"Right at the top," he said. "Her versatility is No. 1. She can do everything."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!