Girls Super-State captain: Morgan Maly's drive to get better served her well during memorable career

When Maly was in the third grade, "you could see early on that Morgan had some things that a lot of kids just don't have," Barada recalled.

When Maly got to high school, she immediately became priority No. 1 on every defensive scouting report, drawing double- and triple-teams.

"It was a big shock to be 14 or 15 years old and never experience that or never seen it," Maly said. "I was young and that frustrated me. I think my growth my freshman to sophomore year, not only in basketball but softball … it made me a better person and just know how to deal with stuff like that."

Maly took a couple of physical steps to negate the extra defensive attention. She developed a step-back shot to create some extra space between her and defenders. By her junior season, Maly was hitting step-back threes with ease.

The three-time Super-State softball catcher also put an emphasis in weight training. She'd go to the Doane campus with her father to lift weights and always had a weights class in high school.

Her strength proved to be vital during a senior season in which teams tried to anything to slow down the Crete star, Larsen said.