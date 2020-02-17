Girls subdistrict hoops glance: Portwine leads No. 6 York past No. 7 Hastings; Lutheran advances

Kassidy Johnson led Raymond Central with nine points.

Lutheran will face No. 1 Lincoln Christian in the subdistrict final.

C1-6 at Beatrice: Madi Jones scored 12 points, and Chase Nolte added 10 to lead Falls City past Wilber-Clatonia 50-18.

Sara Black went 3-for-4 on three-pointers add nine points for Falls City, which plays No. 9 Syracuse on Tuesday. Megan Tinsley led the Wolverines with eight points.

C2-6 at Malcolm: Bishop Neumann used a 22-7 second-quarter run to break an 8-8 tie en route to a 48-32 victory against Shelby-Rising City.

Lauren Thiele led the Cavaliers with 15 points, hitting five three-pointers, including three in the second period. Neumann hit five threes in the run, and nine total.

Neumann moves on to face Cross County on Tuesday.

C2-8 at Fairbury: Sydny Havel's game-high 14 points helped Thayer Central to a 51-24 win against Sandy Creek.

Kennedi Trip scored nine points for the Cougars.

Thayer Central plays Superior on Tuesday.