Girls subdistrict hoops glance: Portwine leads No. 6 York past No. 7 Hastings; Lutheran advances

Maddie Portwine scored a game-high 21 points, and teammates Mattie Pohl and Natalia Dick added 11 apiece to pace Class B No. 6 York past seventh-ranked Hastings 51-40 in a Class B-6 subdistrict game Monday in Grand Island.
York led 32-21 at halftime and didn't look back to set up a final against Northwest on Tuesday.
Maddie Hilgendorf had 13 points to lead Hastings.
B-3 at Plattsmouth: Julia Martin scored a game-high 17 points to lead Waverly past Nebraska City 41-32.
The Vikings held a five-point lead after three quarters and outscored Nebraska City 16-8 over the final eight minutes. Ellie Bream added nine points for Waverly.
Waverly plays Plattsmouth on Tuesday.
C1-4 at Aquinas: Emily Johnson hit five three-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points to lead David City to a 56-38 victory against DC West.
Johnson hit four three-pointers in the first half and had 16 points. Lauren Vandenburg added 13 points for the Scouts.
David City will play No. 2 North Bend Central on Tuesday.
C1-5 at Lincoln Southwest: Elayne Poppe had a team-high 11 points, and 12 Warriors scored as Lincoln Lutheran knocked off Raymond Central 56-24.
Kassidy Johnson led Raymond Central with nine points.
You have free articles remaining.
Lutheran will face No. 1 Lincoln Christian in the subdistrict final.
C1-6 at Beatrice: Madi Jones scored 12 points, and Chase Nolte added 10 to lead Falls City past Wilber-Clatonia 50-18.
Sara Black went 3-for-4 on three-pointers add nine points for Falls City, which plays No. 9 Syracuse on Tuesday. Megan Tinsley led the Wolverines with eight points.
C2-6 at Malcolm: Bishop Neumann used a 22-7 second-quarter run to break an 8-8 tie en route to a 48-32 victory against Shelby-Rising City.
Lauren Thiele led the Cavaliers with 15 points, hitting five three-pointers, including three in the second period. Neumann hit five threes in the run, and nine total.
Neumann moves on to face Cross County on Tuesday.
C2-8 at Fairbury: Sydny Havel's game-high 14 points helped Thayer Central to a 51-24 win against Sandy Creek.
Kennedi Trip scored nine points for the Cougars.
Thayer Central plays Superior on Tuesday.
D1-7 at Fillmore Central: Behind a balanced scoring attack led by Paiton Nash and Lacey Schmidt, the Dragons rolled past McCool Junction 37-24.
Nash and Schmidt scored nine points apiece, as eight Deshler players scored.
Deshler advances to take on Meridian on Tuesday.