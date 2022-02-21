Girls subdistrict hoops glance: Pohl's late free throws helps York complete comeback over Seward

Mattie Pohl scored 16 points, including hitting some late free throws to help No. 5 York hold off Seward 38-33 in a B-5 girls subdistrict basketball game Monday in York.

York held Seward to just eight points in the second half to come from behind for the win. Ona Stutzman led the Bluejays with nine points.

York will play No. 8 Beatrice in Wednesday's final.

Beatrice, trailing by two, went on a 19-4 run in the fourth quarter to defeat Crete 45-32. Addie Hatcliff scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth to lead the charge, while Chelsea Leners had a game-high 13 for Beatrice.

Marin Rasgorshek scored 10 for the Cardinals.

B-3 at Norris: No. 4 Norris jumped to a 28-3 lead and blew out Nebraska City 74-12. Four Titans scored in double-figures, led by Sage Burbach with 17.

Waverly led 20-7 after the first quarter and cruised past Plattsmouth with a 51-17 win. Maci Steckelberg led three a trio of Vikings that had 10-plus with 11 points.

Wednesday's final will feature a clash of Eastern Midlands Conference rivals with tip-off set for 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0