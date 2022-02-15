Girls subdistrict hoops glance: Malcolm's Fortik 'guts it out' to earn subdistrict win, reach 1,000 points

Alyssa Fortik scored 16 points and made a memorable free throw to help lead No. 10 Malcolm to a 36-28 win against Milford in a C1-4 semifinal Tuesday at Lincoln Lutheran.

Fortik made a free throw in the fourth quarter that gave her team a coveted two-possession lead — and etched her name in the school's record books in the process.

Fortik, a junior, became the first player in school history to score 1,000 career points. And, it turns out she wasn't even playing fully healthy.

"She's under the weather tonight," Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. "(Fortik) really gutted it out tonight and let the game come to her. She knew she was coming close to the 1,000-point barrier and didn't let it bother her.

"Proud that she was able to gut it out being under the weather tonight. ... She put the team first and would have been happy scoring zero points tonight as long we got the win."

Malcolm will play No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the subdistrict final.

"It's a tough subdistrict," Klepper said. "This point in time, the games won't look too pretty. Survive and move on. We are definitely going to have our work cut out for us. Play smart and do the little things right at this time of year."

Lincoln Lutheran ran away in the second half to beat Lincoln Christian 40-25. Abby Wachal and Shanae Bergt scored nine points apiece, and Wachal made three three-pointers.

C1-2: Lindsey Moss netted a game-high 17 points behind five three-pointers and No. 9 Syracuse ran away in a 54-26 victory over Conestoga. Lilly Vollertsen and Kadyn Sisco added 10 points apiece for the Rockets. Ashland-Greenwood defeated Louisville 43-30 and was aided by Emma Keith's 16-point performance. Syracuse will face Ashland-Greenwood on Thursday at 6 p.m.

C1-3: Auburn outscored Johnson County Central 19-4 in the first quarter and cruised to a 42-23 win. Olivia Swanson, who had nine points, led a Bulldog platoon that had six players over five. Fairbury held on in the fourth quarter to defeat Falls City 40-36. Madison Jones had a game-high 15 points for the Tigers in the loss.

C1-5: Sammy Leu scored a game-high 21 points for No. 6 Wahoo in a 73-21 triumph over Omaha Concordia after the Warriors jumped to an early 26-8 lead.

C2-6: Kate Griess hit five three-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead No. 9 Sutton to a 58-38 victory against Fillmore Central. Griess scored 14 points in the first quarter, including a trio of three-pointers.

D1-1: Johnson-Brock started fast on its home court to earn a 69-13 victory against Pawnee City. Four Eagles scored in double-figures with freshman Taryn Ottemann leading the way with 14 points. Callie Cooper put up 31 points as Southern stormed past HTRS in the fourth quarter to win 57-31.

D1-2: Elmwood-Murdock senior Brenna Schmidt scored 17 points as the No. 1 Knights easily dispatched Cedar Bluffs, 71-3. Elmwood-Murdock led 30-0 after the first quarter. Elmwood-Murdock will play No. 2 Archbishop Bergan, which defeated Mead 64-40, Thursday at 6 p.m.

D1-5: Cross County senior Haileigh Moutray scored nine points to lead the No. 9-ranked Cougars to a 29-18 win against Aquinas.

D2-1: Macy Richardson scored 23 points and Dakotah Ludemann added 15 for No. 5 Sterling in a big 60-36 win over Diller-Odell. Baileigh Vilda led the Griffins with 11.

D2-2: Jada Smith had a double-double of 19 points and 18 rebounds as Parkview Christian defeated Friend, 46-19. Myllena De Sousa scored 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0