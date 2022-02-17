Girls subdistrict hoops glance: In a battle of Nos. 1 and 2, Bergan outlasts Elmwood-Murdock in triple OT

The D1-2 subdistrict girls basketball final featured a headlining matchup between No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock and No. 2 Archbishop Bergan.

In possibly a sneak peek of the state tournament, Archbishop Bergan earned a 57-55 win in triple overtime Thursday in Murdock.

Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik led all players with 18 points while teammate Rebecca Baker added 16 points on 50% shooting. Baker and Adisyn Mendlik combined for six three-pointers for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock overcame a five-point halftime deficit to force overtime.

That's when Mlnarik and Baker took over. Mlnarik scored seven across the overtime sessions and Baker added six to fuel Bergan, including a layup to force double overtime.

“(Baker) makes plays in big moments,” Archbishop Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. "She’s a girl we didn't have in the whole month of January (fractured fibula). We struggled without her. Silver lining is we became a better overall team without her, but we are dang happy to have her back."

With the win, Archbishop Bergan snapped Elmwood-Murdock’s nine-game win streak while extending its own win streak to six.

Pribnow called Thursday a "confidence builder."

"Obviously it continues to build momentum for us,“ Pribnow said. "Can't get too big-headed … Once we see our district final it’s back to work and we know we are one game away from state. We can't put the cart in front of the horse."

C1-2 at Syracuse: Delainey Cast scored 16 points to lead three players who had 14-plus in No. 9 Syracuse's 53-38 win over Ashland-Greenwood. Lily Vollertsen added 15 points and Lindsey Moss had 14 to round out the Syracuse scoring, while Alivia Pike with 13 points was the lone Bluejay in double figures.

C1-3 at Auburn: Host Auburn outlasted Fairbury 42-36 in double overtime. Despite being down 23-12 at halftime, Fairbury came back to tie the game at 32-32. Senior Karly McCord put up a game-high 17 points for Fairbury while Auburn's Olivia Swanson led her team with 10 points.

C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview: Emma Brezinski scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half to lead No. 7 Columbus Scotus to a 49-33 win over David City. Kaelyn Diermann and Hailey Steffensmeier added 13 and 12, respectively, for the Shamrocks. Emily Johnson had a game-high 17 for the Scouts.

C2-1 at Yutan: Laycee Josoff's game-high 14 points provided a boost for Yutan in the Chieftains' 38-37 win over Lourdes Central Catholic.

C2-3 at Freeman: Centennial's defense was the key in a 30-23 win over Freeman. The Broncos held the Falcons to just 6-of-35 made shots from the field. Freshman guard Catelynn Bargen led all players with 12 points for Centennial.

C2-6 at Superior: Alivia Huxoll posted a game-high 18 points for No. 9 Sutton as its defense willed it to a 36-28 win over Superior. Shayla Meyer and Laci Kirchhoff each had nine points for the Wildcats.

D1-3 at BDS: BDS did damage from inside all game long with Taylor Sliva and JessaLynn Hudson combining for 21 of the Eagles' 33 points in a 33-18 victory over Deshler. Sliva led the way with 11 points.

D1-4 at McCool Junction: Shelby Bandt poured in 12 points and McKenna Yates added 10 to lead McCool Junction to a 40-26 victory over Heartland.

D1-5 at Cross County: Molly Griess led No. 7 Nebraska Christian with 13 points and a late 1,000 point celebration as the Eagles downed Cross County 35-23. Griess actually hit the 1,000-point mark in the win over East Butler on Tuesday, but the team did not know until its matchup with Cross County.

D2-1 at Falls City SH: No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart held off a late Sterling rally to defeat the Jets 55-47. Macy Richardson scored 14 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter for Sterling, but Olivia Eickhoff’s 17 points were too much to overcome.

D2-2 at Parkview Christian: Jozie Kanode knocked down a pair of free throws with just a few seconds remaining for a 40-39 Exeter-Milligan win over Parkview Christian. Jasmine Turrubiates and Cameran Jansky each scored 10 for the Timberwolves, while Jada Smith led the Patriots with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0