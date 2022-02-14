Girls subdistrict hoops glance: Crusaders find another gear in second half to advance

Lincoln Christian freshman Kenadee Ailes scored 20 points to lead a balanced attack in the Crusaders' 69-44 win against Raymond Central in the C1-4 girls basketball subdistrict opener Monday at Lincoln Lutheran High School.

The Crusaders led 31-30 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

Christian opened the third quarter on a 19-2 run. Ailes scored seven points and the Crusaders hit three three-pointers during the run.

Lauren Swan hit one of her three three-pointers in the third quarter, when the Crusaders got one each from Annie Hueser and Ailes.

Raymond Central's season ends at 12-10.

Lincoln Christian will play crosstown rival and C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

C2-3 at Freeman: Jordan Musil, Claire Thompson and Emily Ehlers each scored 10 points to lead Wilber-Clatonia to a 50-36 win against Tri County.

Thompson scored nine of her 10 points in the first half, while Musil drained a three-pointer in each of the second and third quarters. Ehlers capped off the game with nine of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, including seven free throws.

The Wolverines will play host to Freeman on Tuesday.

C2-6 at Sutton: Fillmore Central opened on a 13-4, first-quarter run in a 55-42 triumph over Sandy Creek.

Lexi Theis scored 20 points for the Panthers, and went 12-of-15 from the charity stripe, including 8-for-8 in the fourth quarter.

Fillmore Central gets No. 9 Sutton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

D1-5 at Cross County: Jocelyn Stara and Jordan Bohuslavsky combined for 30 points to lead Aquinas to a 55-53 victory over Twin River. Stara and Bohuslavsky finished with 15 points apiece, with Stara draining three three-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter.

Bohuslavsky added two three-pointers of her own and finished 5-of-6 from the line. Aquinas will face No. 8 Cross County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

