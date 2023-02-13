The Tri County girls basketball team outscored Johnson County Central 14-3 in the fourth quarter to win 34-28 in the first round of the Class C2-1 subdistrict hosted in Adams on Monday.

Isabelle Peters led the Trojans with 11 points, with seven coming in the second half. Ashlynn Brown and Ella Clark each chipped in 7 points.

Maya Straka scored a team-high 8 points for the Thunderbirds.

C2-2 at Lourdes CC: Rylie Walter's 24 points were more than enough for Palmyra to cruise to a 45-33 win against Louisville in Nebraska City. The Panthers trailed 9-5 after the first quarter but then took charge.

D2-2 at McCool Junction: Exeter-Milligan cruised to a 57-26 win against Friend behind a 39-point outburst in the first half. Savana Krupicka scored 13 of her game-high 18 point before the half, and two other Timberwolves finished in double figures. Shelby Lawver had 16 points for the Bulldogs.