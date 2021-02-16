Girls subdistrict glance: Sparked by underclassmen, Lincoln Christian girls take down Class C-1 No. 2 Malcolm

The Lincoln Christian girls basketball team stared down a six-point deficit against Class C-1 No. 2 Malcolm, but the Crusaders didn't blink.

Annie Hueser, a freshman, and sophomore Ashlynn Ailes both hit two three-pointers to spark a comeback charge to lead Christian to a 37-33 win in a C1-2 subdistrict semifinal Tuesday in Malcolm.

It was Malcolm's first loss of the season.

"Our girls didn't panic ... we got good, open looks from three and knocked them down," Lincoln Christian coach Britt Ehlers said.

The Crusaders' defense played a key part coming out of the locker room after halftime. Neither team scored for the first 4½ minutes of the third quarter.

"We knew the shorter we could make the game, the better position we could be in," Ehlers said. "Our defensive effort is what got us to that point."

Hueser led Christian with 12 points on four three-pointers. Ailes chipped in three three-pointers and 10 points.

The Crusaders will face Lincoln Lutheran for a subdistrict title at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Warriors defeated Milford 36-19 behind Abby Wachal's 11 points.