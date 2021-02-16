Girls subdistrict glance: Sparked by underclassmen, Lincoln Christian girls take down Class C-1 No. 2 Malcolm

The Lincoln Christian girls basketball team stared down a six-point deficit against Class C-1 No. 2 Malcolm, but the Crusaders didn't blink.
Annie Hueser, a freshman, and sophomore Ashlynn Ailes both hit two three-pointers to spark a comeback charge to lead Christian to a 37-33 win in a C1-2 subdistrict semifinal Tuesday in Malcolm.
It was Malcolm's first loss of the season.
"Our girls didn't panic ... we got good, open looks from three and knocked them down," Lincoln Christian coach Britt Ehlers said.
The Crusaders' defense played a key part coming out of the locker room after halftime. Neither team scored for the first 4½ minutes of the third quarter.
"We knew the shorter we could make the game, the better position we could be in," Ehlers said. "Our defensive effort is what got us to that point."
Hueser led Christian with 12 points on four three-pointers. Ailes chipped in three three-pointers and 10 points.
The Crusaders will face Lincoln Lutheran for a subdistrict title at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Warriors defeated Milford 36-19 behind Abby Wachal's 11 points.
B-6 at York: York built a 23-14 lead at halftime and never let up as the No. 5 Dukes pulled away from No. 8 Northwest 36-27. Maddie Portwine led the Dukes with 18 points, while Masa Scheierman chipped in 12.
C2-1 at Freeman: Freeman used a big 21-point second quarter to pull away from Tri County for a 44-21 win. Freeman was led by the only double-digit scorer of the night in Kaylee Bures with 12 points.
A 15-5 second-quarter run proved to be the difference for Johnson County Central as the Thunderbirds used that momentum to escape with a 41-31 win over Wilber-Clatonia.
C2-2 at Lourdes CC: Holly Wilen lit up the scoreboard with a game-high 30 points, while teammate Jami Gabriel assisted with 23 of her own to lead Palmyra over Cornerstone Christian 64-36.
C1-4 at Wahoo: Toni Greenfield and Autumn Iversen both scored 12 points as the Warriors used a 20-point second quarter en route to a 59-20 win against Fort Calhoun. Kharissa Eddie also put up nine points for Wahoo.
Kali Jurgensmeier scored a game-high 19 points for No. 10 Bishop Neumann in a 61-27 win against DC West. Lauren Thiele also hit five three-pointers for the Cavaliers.
C2-7 at Centennial: Centennial had 12 different players score, including a game-high 13 points from Kate Hirschfeld, as the No. 5 Broncos pulled away from Shelby-Rising City for a 63-22 triumph.
In the other game, Cross County defeated Aquinas 44-21. Shyanne Anderson had 16 points to lead the Cougars and hit three three-pointers.
C2-8 at Sutton: Kylie Baumert scored a game-high 25 points to help Sutton cruise past Fillmore Central 50-35. Dayvie Perrien also scored nine points for the Mustangs.
Superior relied on Shayla Meyer's 11 fourth-quarter points to pull away from Thayer Central late to claim the 59-49 win. Meyer dominated down low, scoring a game-high 27 points, with Ella Gardner pouring in 16 points of her own.
D1-2 at Weeping Water: Grace Cave scored 12 of her game-high 18 points to lead No. 3 Weeping Water to a 50-33 victory over HTRS. Reagan Aronson added 10 of her 12 points in the second half for Weeping Water.
D1-7 at BDS: Felicity Johnson scored 12 points for Heartland as it advanced past Deshler 33-27. Cassidy Siebert also scored eight for the Huskies and Paiton Nash had a team-high seven for the Dragons.
D2-1 at Falls City Sacred Heart: A 51-point offensive explosion in the first half catapulted Falls City Sacred Heart to a 74-32 win over Lewiston. Delanie Witt and Jessica Wertenberger led the Irish, both scoring 12 points.
After falling behind 15-11 after the first quarter, No. 8 Sterling battled back and defeated Diller-Odell 55-39 behind a 15-point effort by Macy Richardson. Three other Jets scored in double figures.
D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan: A 20-2 first quarter opened up the game for Exeter-Milligan as the Timberwolves used four double-digit scorers to dominate Nebraska Lutheran 65-21. Jaiden Papik led the way with a game-high 15 points.
Parkview Christian escaped Dorchester 34-31 behind 14 points from Aleziah Anderson. Angel Chumber added nine points for the Patriots. Parkview Christian trailed Dorchester 16-15 at halftime.