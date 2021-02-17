Girls subdistrict glance: Radenslaben's hot start helps Waverly clinch spot in district finals

The wild-card point standings indicated Waverly needed a victory to keep alive its postseason hopes.

Thanks to a big night from Paige Radenslaben, the Vikings' season will be extended at least a few more days.

The sophomore guard scored a game-high 22 points in leading Waverly to a 48-39 win at Ashland-Greenwood in a B-3 subdistrict final Wednesday night.

Radenslaben hit three three-pointers and scored 13 of her team's 17 first-quarter points.

The No. 3 seed in the bracket, Waverly will be playing in a district final for a fourth straight year under the new format.

Senior Kiara Libal led the Bluejays with nine points.

C1-1 at Syracuse: Nine players scored for No. 9 Syracuse in a 48-24 win over Falls City. Junior center Lily Vollertsen scored a game-high 16 points on 50% shooting from the field. Auburn edged Fairbury 34-33 to advance to Thursday's final against the Rockets.

C2-2 at Lourdes CC: Brianna Fulton scored 20 points and Lourdes Central Catholic rallied from two points down at halftime to defeat Palmyra 61-43 in the subdistrict final.