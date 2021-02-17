Girls subdistrict glance: Radenslaben's hot start helps Waverly clinch spot in district finals

The wild-card point standings indicated Waverly needed a victory to keep alive its postseason hopes.
Thanks to a big night from Paige Radenslaben, the Vikings' season will be extended at least a few more days.
The sophomore guard scored a game-high 22 points in leading Waverly to a 48-39 win at Ashland-Greenwood in a B-3 subdistrict final Wednesday night.
Radenslaben hit three three-pointers and scored 13 of her team's 17 first-quarter points.
The No. 3 seed in the bracket, Waverly will be playing in a district final for a fourth straight year under the new format.
Senior Kiara Libal led the Bluejays with nine points.
C1-1 at Syracuse: Nine players scored for No. 9 Syracuse in a 48-24 win over Falls City. Junior center Lily Vollertsen scored a game-high 16 points on 50% shooting from the field. Auburn edged Fairbury 34-33 to advance to Thursday's final against the Rockets.
C2-2 at Lourdes CC: Brianna Fulton scored 20 points and Lourdes Central Catholic rallied from two points down at halftime to defeat Palmyra 61-43 in the subdistrict final.
C1-7 at Columbus Scotus: David City advanced its winning streak to four games with a 45-30 win over Columbus Lakeview. Team captains Lauren Vandenberg (14 points) and Neely Behrns (13) led the Scouts in scoring. David City will play Columbus Scotus in the subdistrict final.
D1-1 at Fremont: Senior Jayden Halferty scored more than half of Elmwood-Murdock's points with a 25-point performance in her team's 47-28 win over Yutan.
D1-7 at BDS: Playing on their home court, the No. 8 Eagles flew past Heartland 58-32. Senior Macy Kamler led BDS with 16 points, one of three Eagles in double digits. Senior Cassidy Siebert led the Huskies with 12 points.
Meridian held off McCool Junction 42-34 in the other game. Meridian was led by sophomore Jaslyn Ward, who scored 14 points, and junior Ally Kort, who had 13 points with three three-pointers. McCool Junction freshman Miranda Yates had a game-high 19 points and five three-pointers.