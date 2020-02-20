Girls subdistrict glance: No. 2 North Bend Central fends off No. 10 Wahoo in OT

Lauren Emanuel had 18 points and Sydney Emanuel added 15 as the Class C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central girls held off No. 10 Wahoo 65-61 in overtime in the C1-4 subdistrict final on Thursday in David City.
The Tigers scored the first four points of overtime and never looked back in the extra session.
The Warriors battled back in the fourth quarter, led by a game-high 23 points from Kendal Brigham. Autumn Iversen added 14 points for the Warriors, who are likely to grab one of the district final wild cards.
C1-2 at Waverly: Louisville beat Ashland-Greenwood 51-36 behind senior forward Faye Jacobsen's team-high 15 points. McKenzie Norris added 11. Junior Kiara Libal led the Bluejays with 15 points.
C1-6 at Beatrice: Sam Pester hit a three-pointer with 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining to put No. 9 Syracuse ahead by two, and the Rockets held on for a 34-30 win against Fairbury. Pester finished with six points, all coming in the second half as Syracuse rallied from a six-point deficit. Lily Vollertsen led the Rockets with 12 points. Fairbury got a game-high 14 points from Sarah Huss.
C2-1 at Weeping Water: Senior Libby Baumert scored 14 points and Lourdes Central Catholic pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 42-31 win against Elmwood-Murdock. Junior Jayden Halferty led the Knights with nine points. Lourdes was up 25-24 after three before going on a fourth-quarter spurt.
C2-3 at Diller-Odell: Kaylee Bures scored a game-high 10 points for Freeman in a 33-14 win over Southern. Addison Dorn added nine points for Freeman. Kambree Singleton led Southern with six points.
C2-6 at Malcolm: Hunter Hartshorn scored 12 points, including 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, in helping Centennial defeat Bishop Neumann 32-21. Daylee Dey provided a spark on the defensive end, helping limit Neumann's Lauren Thiele to two points. The Broncos finished 11-of-15 from the free-throw line.
C2-8 at Fairbury: Kalynn Meyer was going to score one way or another, leading No. 4 Superior to a 72-41 victory over No. 9 Fillmore Central. Meyer finished with 33 points. She made 21-of-24 free throws as the Wildcats finished 32-of-42 as a team from the line.
D1-2 at Auburn: Junior Grace Cave scored a game-high 28 points to push No. 3 Weeping Water past HTRS 53-35. Peyton Barrett added 14 points. Carissa Allen led HTRS with 15 points.
D1-7 at Fillmore Central: Diller-Odell topped Meridian 46-41 with a strong showing from junior Addison Heidemann, who scored 12 points. Mackenzie Vitosh and Emily Swanson each added 11 points. Josiee Sobotka put up a game-high 23 points for Meridian.
D2-1 at Pawnee City: Sophomore Erison Vonderschmidt scored a team-high 17 points to lead No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart to a 35-31 win against Pioneer Conference rival and No. 8 Sterling. Freshman Macy Richardson led the Jets with 19 points.
D2-3 at Centennial: Dorchester clinched a spot in the district finals with a 28-18 win against Exeter-Milligan.
D2-6 at Grand Island Central Catholic: Taylor Harrington poured in 21, including four three-pointers as No. 3 Lawrence-Nelson held off No. 6 BDS 59-54. Harrington sparked a 16-7 first-quarter advantage behind three three-pointers. Annie McCartney and Halie Epley added 10 points apiece for Lawrence-Nelson. Regan Alfs led BDS with 21 points, including 9-of-12 from the charity stripe.