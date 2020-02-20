Girls subdistrict glance: No. 2 North Bend Central fends off No. 10 Wahoo in OT

Lauren Emanuel had 18 points and Sydney Emanuel added 15 as the Class C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central girls held off No. 10 Wahoo 65-61 in overtime in the C1-4 subdistrict final on Thursday in David City.

The Tigers scored the first four points of overtime and never looked back in the extra session.

The Warriors battled back in the fourth quarter, led by a game-high 23 points from Kendal Brigham. Autumn Iversen added 14 points for the Warriors, who are likely to grab one of the district final wild cards.

C1-2 at Waverly: Louisville beat Ashland-Greenwood 51-36 behind senior forward Faye Jacobsen's team-high 15 points. McKenzie Norris added 11. Junior Kiara Libal led the Bluejays with 15 points.

C1-6 at Beatrice: Sam Pester hit a three-pointer with 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining to put No. 9 Syracuse ahead by two, and the Rockets held on for a 34-30 win against Fairbury. Pester finished with six points, all coming in the second half as Syracuse rallied from a six-point deficit. Lily Vollertsen led the Rockets with 12 points. Fairbury got a game-high 14 points from Sarah Huss.