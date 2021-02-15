Girls subdistrict glance: DeHaan comes to the rescue to lead Lincoln Christian in play-in game

When Lincoln Christian girls basketball team's bigs got in early foul trouble, Janna DeHaan came to the rescue off the bench and helped spark a 20-5 run to close out the first half.
Lincoln Christian went on to win 55-40 over Raymond Central in Malcolm in the C1-2 subdistrict play-in game.
"DeHaan came in and never knows how much she is going to play," Lincoln Christian head coach Britt Ehlers said. "(DeHaan) hit two big threes. Our posts got in foul trouble and we went with an all-guard lineup. That got the ball running."
DeHaan finished with six points while Makylee Ailes and Ashlynn Ailes led the Crusaders with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
B-6 at York: Senior guard Maddie Portwine's 20-point performance led No. 5 York (18-3) past Seward 50-37. Portwine hit four three-pointers as well.
York opened the game on a 19-8 run. Hannah Benedict had 10 points to lead the Bluejays.
C2-8 at Sutton: Jacquelyn Schelkopf and Lexi Theis shined offensively as Fillmore Central beat Sandy Creek 47-26. Schelkopf scored 16 and Theis had 15. Junior Caitlin Rempe led Sandy Creek eight points.
D2-1 at Falls City SH: Lewiston opened with a 21-3 first-quarter run and ran away with a 62-25 victory over College View.
Katelyn Sanders finished with 29 points, including four three-pointers, to lead the Tigers.
Katie Carlson led College View with 14 points, hitting four three-pointers on six attempts. Ava Foster added six points for the Eagles and Emma Bermeo pitched in five.
D1-2 at Weeping Water: HTRS pulled away early in the second half with a 14-2 run en route to a 63-41 victory over Pawnee City. Katilyn Glather poured in nine of her 17 points in the second half. Austin Branch led Pawnee City with 13 points.
D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan: Nebraska Lutheran overcame a first-half deficit to hold off Friend 31-28. Junior Sophia Helwig led Nebraska Lutheran 6 points. Cameryn Brandt had a team-high 11 points for Friend.