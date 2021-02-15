Girls subdistrict glance: DeHaan comes to the rescue to lead Lincoln Christian in play-in game

When Lincoln Christian girls basketball team's bigs got in early foul trouble, Janna DeHaan came to the rescue off the bench and helped spark a 20-5 run to close out the first half.

Lincoln Christian went on to win 55-40 over Raymond Central in Malcolm in the C1-2 subdistrict play-in game.

"DeHaan came in and never knows how much she is going to play," Lincoln Christian head coach Britt Ehlers said. "(DeHaan) hit two big threes. Our posts got in foul trouble and we went with an all-guard lineup. That got the ball running."

DeHaan finished with six points while Makylee Ailes and Ashlynn Ailes led the Crusaders with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

B-6 at York: Senior guard Maddie Portwine's 20-point performance led No. 5 York (18-3) past Seward 50-37. Portwine hit four three-pointers as well.

York opened the game on a 19-8 run. Hannah Benedict had 10 points to lead the Bluejays.

C2-8 at Sutton: Jacquelyn Schelkopf and Lexi Theis shined offensively as Fillmore Central beat Sandy Creek 47-26. Schelkopf scored 16 and Theis had 15. Junior Caitlin Rempe led Sandy Creek eight points.