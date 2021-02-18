Girls subdistrict glance: Cross County upsets No. 5 Centennial in overtime

Jacy Mentink hit a last-second three-pointer to lead Cross County to a 34-31 upset of No. 5 Centennial in a C2-7 girls basketball subdistrict final Thursday night in Utica.
Shyanne Anderson finished with eight points to lead the Cougars, who clinched a spot in next week's district final.
Mentink's three marked the only points in overtime for both teams. She finished with seven points.
Centennial, which will grab one of the four wild cards, was led by Kate Hirschfeld, who finished with 16 points.
C1-1 at Syracuse: Syracuse defended its home court with a 45-34 win against Auburn. Lily Vollertsen led Syracuse with 12 points. Melody Billings paced the Bulldogs with 11.
C2-1 at Freeman: Freeman broke out for a 24-point second half to pull away for a 38-26 triumph against Johnson County Central. Kaylee Bures paced Freeman with a game-high 11 points. Zadie Plager had 10 for JCC.
C2-2 at Lourdes CC: Emma Heng had 15 points to lead 10 different players to crack the scorebook for Lourdes CC, which coasted to a 67-41 win against Brownell Talbot. Josie Petrulis scored 27 points for Brownell Talbot.
C2-8 at Sutton: The No. 8 Class C-2 Mustangs outscored Superior in three of the quarters for a 52-44 win. Senior Kylie Baumert scored a game-high 22 points and made it to the free-throw line six times. Junior forward Shayla Meyer led Superior in scoring with 17 points.
D1-1 at Fremont: Lauren Baker led an offensive charge to lead No. 5 Archbishop Bergan to a 41-29 victory over Elmwood-Murdock. Kaitlyn Mlnarik complemented Baker and the Knights, who led 22-11 at halftime, with 10 points.
D1-2 at Weeping Water: Weeping Water's Grace Cave scored 28 points as the Indians defeated Southern 59-48. Emily Ridge also had 11 for Weeping Water. Karlee Cooper had a team-high 21 for the Raiders.
D1-7 at BDS: Macy Kamler poured in 21 points to lead a robust scoring effort from No. 8 BDS' starting lineup in a 56-28 win against Meridian. BDS led 34-11 at halftime. Ally Kort's two three-pointers and 10 points paced Meridian.
D2-1 at Falls City: Erison Vonderschmidt scored 14 points to lead No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart to a 39-28 win against Sterling. Macy Richardson had 11 points for Sterling.
D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan: Emma Olsen led three double-digit Exeter-Milligan scorers with 13 points to lead the No. 7 Timberwolves past Parkview Christian, 56-28. Anessa Anderson had nine points to lead the Patriots, who dug an early 17-1 hole after the first quarter.