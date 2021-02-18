Girls subdistrict glance: Cross County upsets No. 5 Centennial in overtime

Jacy Mentink hit a last-second three-pointer to lead Cross County to a 34-31 upset of No. 5 Centennial in a C2-7 girls basketball subdistrict final Thursday night in Utica.

Shyanne Anderson finished with eight points to lead the Cougars, who clinched a spot in next week's district final.

Mentink's three marked the only points in overtime for both teams. She finished with seven points.

Centennial, which will grab one of the four wild cards, was led by Kate Hirschfeld, who finished with 16 points.

C1-1 at Syracuse: Syracuse defended its home court with a 45-34 win against Auburn. Lily Vollertsen led Syracuse with 12 points. Melody Billings paced the Bulldogs with 11.

C2-1 at Freeman: Freeman broke out for a 24-point second half to pull away for a 38-26 triumph against Johnson County Central. Kaylee Bures paced Freeman with a game-high 11 points. Zadie Plager had 10 for JCC.

C2-2 at Lourdes CC: Emma Heng had 15 points to lead 10 different players to crack the scorebook for Lourdes CC, which coasted to a 67-41 win against Brownell Talbot. Josie Petrulis scored 27 points for Brownell Talbot.