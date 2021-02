Girls subdistrict basketball scores and schedules

C1-11 at Chase County: Tuesday—Chase County vs. Cozad, 5 MT; Hershey vs. Gothenburg, 6:30 MT; Thursday—Final, 5:30 MT.

C1-12 at Sidney: Tuesday—Sidney vs. Ogallala, 5 MT; Mitchell vs. Chadron, 7 MT; Thursday—Final, 6 MT.

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Freeman: Tuesday—Freeman vs. Tri County, 5:30; Johnson Co. Central vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7; Thursday—Final, 6:30.

C2-2 at Lourdes CC: Tuesday—Cornerstone Christian vs. Palmyra, 6; Wednesday—Lourdes CC vs. Cornerstone Christian/Palmyra, 5; Omaha Christian vs. Brownell Talbot, 7; Thursday—Final, 7.

C2-3 at Guardian Angels CC: Tuesday—Guardian Angels CC vs. Tekamah-Herman, 5; Wisner-Pilger vs. Howells-Dodge, 7; Thursday—Final, 7.

C2-4 at Bancroft-Rosalie: Tuesday—BRLD vs. Omaha Nation, 5:30; Wakefield vs. Pender, 7:30; Thursday—Final, 7.

C2-5 at Crofton

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46, Creighton 41