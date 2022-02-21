Girls subdistrict basketball scores and schedules, 2/21

The road to Lincoln continues this week as the Class B girls take the postseason floor.

Girls basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

CLASS B

B-1 at Platteview: Monday--Platteview vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30; Ralston vs. Omaha Duchesne, 7; Wednesday--final, 5:30.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Monday--Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington, 6:30; Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 8; Wednesday--final, TBA.

B-3 at Norris: Monday--Norris vs. Nebraska City, 5; Plattsmouth vs. Waverly, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-4 at Blair: Monday--Schuyler vs. South Sioux City, 6; Wednesday--Blair vs. Schuyler/South Sioux City winner, 6.

B-5 at York: Monday--York vs. Seward, 5:30; Crete vs. Beatrice, 7; Wednesday--final, 5:30.

B-6 at Adams Central: Monday--Adams Central vs. Aurora, 5:30; Hastings vs. Northwest, 7; Wednesday--final, 6:30.

B-7 at McCook: Monday--Lexington vs. Holdrege, 6:30; Wednesday--McCook vs. Lexington/Holdrege winner, 5:30.

B-8 at Scottsbluff: Monday--Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 5 MT; Gering vs. Sydney, 7 MT; Wednesday--final, 5 MT.

