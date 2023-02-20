Girls basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
CLASS B
B-1 at Beatrice
Norris 63, Crete 24
Tuesday--Beatrice vs. Norris, 6:30
B-2 at Waverly
Plattsmouth 47, Nebraska City 34
Tuesday--Waverly vs. Plattsmouth, 6
B-3 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Mercy at Omaha Duchesne
Ralston at Omaha Skutt
Tuesday--final, 6
B-4 at Elkhorn North
Bennington 60, Elkhorn 48
Tuesday--Elkhorn North vs. Bennington, 6
B-5 at South Sioux City
Blair 54, Schuyler 16
Tuesday--South Sioux City vs. Blair, 6
B-6 at York
Hastings at Seward
Tuesday--York vs. Hastings/Seward winner, 6
B-7 at McCook
GI Northwest 45, Lexington 24
Tuesday--McCook vs. GI Northwest, 6
B-8 at Sidney
Sidney 70, Gering 34
Scottsbluff vs. Alliance
Tuesday--final, 7