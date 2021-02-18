 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls subdistrict basketball scores, 2/18
View Comments
agate

Girls subdistrict basketball scores, 2/18

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

All finals

CLASS B

B-7 at Hastings

Hastings 51, Holdrege 41

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Syracuse

Syracuse 45, Auburn 34

C1-2 at Malcolm

Lincoln Lutheran 45, Lincoln Christian 22

C1-3 at Louisville

Louisville 51, Omaha Roncalli 39

C1-4 at Wahoo

Bishop Neumann 41, Wahoo 32

C1-5 at North Bend Central

North Bend Central 46, West Point-Beemer 38

C1-6 at Pierce

Winnebago 33, Pierce 23

C1-7 at Columbus Scotus

Columbus Scotus 36, David City 33

C1-8 at Grand Island CC

Grand Island CC 38, St. Paul 30

C1-9 at Hastings SC

Hastings SC 40, Kearney Catholic 25

C1-10 at Broken Bow

Broken Bow 49, O'Neill 44 

C1-11 at Chase County

Gothenburg 48, Chase County 40  

C1-12 at Sidney

Sidney 57, Chadron 37

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Freeman

Freeman 38, Johnson Co. Central 26

C2-2 at Lourdes CC

Lourdes CC 67, Brownell Talbot 41

Tuesday's result

Palmyra 64, Cornerstone Christian 36

C2-3 at Guardian Angels CC

Guardian Angels CC vs. Howells-Dodge

C2-4 at Bancroft-Rosalie

BRLD 47, Pender 39

C2-5 at Crofton

Crofton 56, North Central 24

C2-6 at Clarkson

Norfolk Catholic 45, Clarkson/Leigh 27

C2-7 at Centennial

Cross County 34, Centennial 31, OT

C2-8 at Sutton

Sutton 52, Superior 44 

C2-9 at Ravenna

Ravenna 45, Fullerton 37

C2-10 at Wood River

Wood River 53, Elm Creek 45

C2-11 at Callaway

Perkins County 54, South Loup 39  

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport 74, Gordon-Rushville 56

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Archbishop Bergan

Archbishop Bergan 41, Elmwood-Murdock 29 

Tuesday's result

Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 18 

D1-2 at Weeping Water

Weeping Water 59, Southern 48

D1-3 at Humphrey

Humphrey/LHF 72, Plainview 40

D1-4 at Hartington CC

Hartington CC 50, Boyd County 32

D1-5 at Elgin/PJ

Summerland 48, Elgin/PJ 32

D1-6 at Greeley

Central Valley 48, East Butler 33  

D1-7 at BDS

BDS 56, Meridian 28

D1-8 at Kenesaw

Shelton 39, Silver Lake 37 

D1-9 at Pleasanton

Pleasanton 63, Amherst 30

D1-10 at Anselmo-Merna

Anselmo-Merna 55, Ansley/Litchfield 29

D1-11 at Cambridge

Dundy Co.-Stratton 46, Southwest 39

D1-12 at Big Springs

North Platte St. Pat's 68, South Platte 65

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Falls City SH

Falls City SH 39, Sterling 28

D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan

Exeter-Milligan 56, Parkview Christian 28 

D2-3 at Osceola

Nebraska Christian 46, Osceola 33

D2-4 at Humphrey SF

Humphrey SF 73, Riverside 15

D2-5 at Wynot

Wynot 53, Randolph 23 

D2-6 at Wheeler Central

CWC 77, St. Mary's 41

D2-7 at Franklin

Lawrence-Nelson 32, Franklin 30, OT

D2-8 at Bertrand

Loomis 54, S-E-M 40

D2-9 at Maywood

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 38

D2-10 at Mullen

Mullen 62, Arthur County 30

D2-11 at Chappell

Garden County 36, Leyton 16

D2-12 at Hay Springs

Sioux County 45, Crawford 31

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News