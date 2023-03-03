Journal Star writers empty the notebooks after a day of semifinal action at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center.

Friendly foes: When Millard South and Lincoln High step on the court Saturday night, there will be a lot of familiarity between the two despite not playing each other in 413.

A lot of that steps from relationships between the two from club ball together. But there will not be nice feelings when the ball tips at 6 p.m.

"It's my advantage, I know pretty much how all of them play," Link senior Bri Robinson said. "Personally, I think it will be easier to guard. They are a really good team but we can't go into thinking we are going to win. We have to play hard."

A business trip: Omaha Skutt went to Arizona in December, playing four games against nationally ranked opponents in the Nike Tournament of Champions.

The SkyHawks won three of those games, and coach Kip Colony sensed that was when his team took the next step. And that experience is paying dividends two months later in the state tournament.

"We played four really hard games in a row and I think that's prepared us for three here," he said. "That was amazing. That's really prepared us for all the things we do off the court. We are just a family."

Heavy hearts: North Bend Central's Aaron Sterup coached through difficult circumstances Friday after his father, Victor "Vic" Sterup of North Platte, passed away Thursday at the age of 73.

His father's death "wasn't expected", Sterup said after his team's win over Malcolm in the Class C-1 semifinals. The Tigers have tried to keep things as normal as they can, he added.

"I know that they all (NBC's players) care, but we've just tried to keep things as normal as possible, and they've done a really good job of that," Sterup said. "It's all about them."

Looking for history: One way or another, history will be made in Saturday's C-1 final between North Bend Central and Adams Central.

A Tigers' win would give NBC its fourth straight title, something just eight other programs have accomplished. Should Adams Central win, it would be the Patriots' first title since 1995.

Adams Central hadn't made it back to the title game since the 1995 season, falling in the 2020 C-1 semifinals to none other than North Bend Central as the Tigers were on the way to the first of their three straight championships. The Patriots last in the Class B semifinals last season.

Third-quarter woes: Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson sighed. At halftime of his team's Class C-2 semifinal, the group talked extensively, perhaps passionately, about starting the third quarter on the right foot.

Instead, the Knights scored just six points and committed, well, a lot of turnovers. In Thursday's win, they scored two points in the third quarter, a trend that Oakland-Craig would do well to fix going into Saturday's championship game.

"I need to look on the film on that, but we just need to get off to a better start in the second half," Anderson said.

Double trouble: The only real difference between Humphrey St. Francis' Emma and Hannah Baumgart is a jersey number and maybe an inch in height. The twin seniors for the Flyers play a similar style and caused havoc defensively against Falls City SH on Friday.

Jump balls: At times, it seemed like there were more jump balls called than points in the D-2 state tournament at Devaney. Shelton and Wilcox-Hildreth totaled eight in Thursday's match-up, while Falls City Sacred Heart and Humphrey St. Francis were whistled for four in Friday's semifinal.