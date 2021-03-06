Girls state tourney insider: Norris' 'heart and soul' makes impact; Markowski sister act

State title games haven’t been very forgiving to the Norris girls basketball team.
Each of Norris’ trips to the Class B championship in 2013, 2015 and 2017 ended in defeat, and the same result played out in a 46-33 loss to Elkhorn North this time around. While the Titans still haven’t captured an elusive state title, they’ve been one of the most consistent programs in Class B with seven state tournament appearances in the past 10 years.
“They’re going to be back in the mix again next year,” said Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince about Norris. “You just never know, sometimes when everybody thinks you’re going to win it, that’s when you don’t win it.”
That was true for a Norris squad that had the depth and experience worthy of a state title team. Now, the challenge will be replacing a group of seniors that include starters Molly Ramsey, Maddy Collier, Brianna Stai and Kalli Kroeker.
Norris head coach Mark Hagerman said he was proud of the Titans’ effort, and he thanked a group of seniors that “have been the heart and soul of our program.”
A college career is ahead for Stai, who will play basketball at Central Missouri, while Kroeker will play volleyball at Wayne State and Ramsey will play volleyball at Kansas State.
“Just a great group of kids to be able to work with and I’m very proud of them,” Hagerman said. “… Pretty spoiled as a coach to have that group. I’m going to miss them.”
Markowskis' bond
Saturday marked the final game for Alexis Markowski in a Lincoln Pius X uniform. It also was her final time playing with her sister Adison, who is a sophomore guard.
"She really is my best friend," Alexis Markowski said as she fought back tears. "I'm really going to miss playing with her. I'm leaving her with this team and she's going to do an amazing job."
Adison Markowski made big sis proud by hitting two free throws late against Fremont to essentially ice the game. Both also played volleyball together with the Thunderbolts.
"And there's still one more sister, so you better watch out for her," Alexis said of younger sister Ava.
Kissinger shines in Lincoln
Hastings St. Cecilia came up short in the Class C-1 state championship game, falling 51-49 to North Bend Central. Given that the Hawkettes won each of the past two Class C-2 state championships, they had good reason to expect to be playing on the tournament’s final day.
They could also expect to be back next year. They only lose one senior, Katharine Hamburger.
Junior Bailey Kissinger, a Nebraska-Kearney recruit, had 33 points in the championship game loss, setting a new career high for the second time in this year’s state tournament. She said the close loss hurts, but when looking to the future, it’s all about keeping the right perspective.
“We can take this experience one of two ways,” she said after Saturday’s loss. “We can either dwell on it and think of how terrible it was, or we can learn from it to help us next year to give us a lot more motivation.”
Kissinger averaged 23 points per game over the course of the tournament, up eight points from her season average of 15.5 per game coming into this week.
“I knew I had to do what I could do to help us win,” Kissinger said. “I was aggressive, and we did a lot of good things offensively, but we came up short.”
Leaving on top
Saturday’s Class D-1 state championship contest was Joel Haveman’s final game as Weeping Water’s girls basketball coach. Haveman, who is also the Indians’ head football coach, accepted a men’s basketball assistant coaching position at Morningside for next season. Haveman played his college basketball for the Mustangs.
Haveman was also a standout athlete at Weeping Water and helped the Indians reach the boys state basketball tournament in 2007.
“When Coach was in high school, they made it (to state), so growing up I wanted to be just like him,” Cave said. “He didn’t get it done (a state championship), so we did it for him.”
Flyers' motto to a 'T'
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis may have defeated No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart on Saturday 57-48 to win the D-2 state championship, but the Flyers' mission to a first-place finish started long before that.
After losing to Wynot in the D-2 state title game last season, Flyers coach Bryan Reichmuth wasn’t able to see his team two months after the fact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, assistant coach Gary Bender’s wife gave Reichmuth an idea for a custom T-shirt to motivate St. Francis throughout the year.
"One day (assistant) coach (Gary) Bender’s wife gave me an idea about a T-shirt," he said. "We created a T-shirt that said, 'Mission for Gold.'"
It seemed to work out for the Flyers who locked up their fourth state championship in school history and first since 2007.
Attendance
Less than a year (by a week) when the boys state tournament was limited to family member only, it was refreshing to see fans back for state basketball.
Total attendance for the five-day tournament was 43,167, including 9,105 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
The third session, which drew a nice crowd for the Class A final between Fremont and Lincoln Pius X, had 3,383 spectators.