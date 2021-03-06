Girls state tourney insider: Norris' 'heart and soul' makes impact; Markowski sister act

State title games haven’t been very forgiving to the Norris girls basketball team.

Each of Norris’ trips to the Class B championship in 2013, 2015 and 2017 ended in defeat, and the same result played out in a 46-33 loss to Elkhorn North this time around. While the Titans still haven’t captured an elusive state title, they’ve been one of the most consistent programs in Class B with seven state tournament appearances in the past 10 years.

“They’re going to be back in the mix again next year,” said Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince about Norris. “You just never know, sometimes when everybody thinks you’re going to win it, that’s when you don’t win it.”

That was true for a Norris squad that had the depth and experience worthy of a state title team. Now, the challenge will be replacing a group of seniors that include starters Molly Ramsey, Maddy Collier, Brianna Stai and Kalli Kroeker.

Norris head coach Mark Hagerman said he was proud of the Titans’ effort, and he thanked a group of seniors that “have been the heart and soul of our program.”

A college career is ahead for Stai, who will play basketball at Central Missouri, while Kroeker will play volleyball at Wayne State and Ramsey will play volleyball at Kansas State.