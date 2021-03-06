Girls state hoops: Your 30-second briefing on each of the six gold-medal games

Looking for the nuts-and-bolts from Championship Saturday? We've got you covered.
CLASS A: LINCOLN PIUS X 56, FREMONT 52
What happened: The top-ranked Bolts wrapped up back-to-back Class A state championships with a 56-52 victory against No. 3 Fremont on Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Lincoln Pius X and Markowski came alive in the second half after trailing by 10-0 to start the game. Markowksi finished with 27 points and 19 rebounds in her final game in a Pius X uniform.
Worth noting: Pius X (25-0) is the first team to repeat in Class A since 2010.
|Fremont
|21
|8
|8
|15
|--
|52
|Lincoln Pius X
|14
|10
|19
|13
|--
|56
|Fremont
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Macy Bryant
|5-10
|0-0
|3
|4
|31
|12
|Taylor McCabe
|7-20
|2-2
|5
|1
|32
|18
|Isabella Keaton
|0-3
|0-0
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Sarah Shepard
|2-6
|0-0
|3
|2
|28
|5
|Charli Earth
|4-8
|0-0
|8
|0
|30
|11
|McKenna Murphy
|2-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|13
|6
|Emmalee Sheppard
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Sydney Glause
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Amelia Knosp
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|3
|Totals
|20-52
|2-2
|24
|11
|160
|52
Three-pointers--10-30 (Bryant 2-5, McCabe 2-11, Keaton 0-2, S. Shepard 1-3, Earth 3-5, Murphy 2-3, E. Sheppard 0-1). Field-goal percentage--38.5. Free-throw percentage--100.0. Assists--10 (McCabe 5). Turnovers--4. Steals--6 (McCabe 4). Blocked shots--none.
|Lincoln Pius X
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Charlee Hagedorn
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|22
|3
|Alexis Markowski
|12-19
|3-5
|19
|4
|29
|27
|Miriam Miller
|4-9
|0-0
|4
|1
|32
|8
|Jillian Aschoff
|4-7
|0-0
|3
|2
|32
|10
|Adison Markowski
|1-4
|2-2
|4
|1
|30
|5
|Lillian Hodge
|1-3
|0-0
|1
|1
|11
|3
|Lexi Zahourek
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Leah Mach
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Team
|2
|Totals
|23-46
|6-9
|33
|11
|160
|56
Three-pointers--4-14 (Al. Markowski 0-1, Miller 0-3, Aschoff 2-4, Ad. Markowski 1-3, Hodge 1-3). Field-goal percentage--50.0. Free-throw percentage--66.7. Assists--14 (Aschoff 8). Turnovers--9. Steals--3 (Al. Markowski 2). Blocked shots--7 (Al. Markowski 4).
CLASS B: ELKHORN NORTH 46, NORRIS 33
What happened: No. 1 Elkhorn North defeated No. 2 Norris 46-33 in the Class B girls state title game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Freshman guard Britt Prince put together a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead the Wolves to a state title in their first year as a program. Molly Ramsey led Norris with 14 points, but the Titans shot just 12-for-54 (22%) from the field.
Worth noting: Elkhorn North sophomore Grace Thompson averaged 6 points per game for the Wolves this season but came up with a big contribution on Saturday. She scored 10 of Elkhorn North’s first 16 points and finished with a total of 14.
|Elkhorn North
|13
|6
|13
|14
|--
|46
|Norris
|9
|4
|11
|9
|--
|33
|Elkhorn North
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Reilly Palmer
|1-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|27
|2
|Molly Bruggeman
|1-3
|2-4
|5
|3
|31
|4
|Hannah Nadgwick
|5-6
|1-1
|3
|3
|19
|11
|Britt Prince
|6-15
|0-1
|14
|3
|32
|13
|Grace Thompson
|4-11
|4-6
|7
|3
|27
|14
|Reese Booth
|0-3
|2-2
|5
|1
|20
|2
|Sydney Stodden
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Grace Heaney
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Meghan Cunningham
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Finley Gragert
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Michaela Palmer
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|3
|Totals
|17-41
|9-15
|40
|15
|160
|46
Three-pointers--3-8 (Prince 1-4, Thompson 2-3, Booth 0-1). Field-goal percentage--41.5. Free-throw percentage--60.0. Assists--9 (Prince 6). Turnovers--15. Steals--7 (Prince 3). Blocked shots--4 (Thompson 3).
|Norris
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Kalli Kroeker
|0-2
|1-2
|10
|1
|27
|1
|Delaney White
|0-7
|0-1
|2
|0
|24
|0
|Brianna Stai
|3-10
|3-7
|10
|3
|25
|9
|Molly Ramsey
|6-19
|0-1
|0
|4
|23
|14
|Madison Collier
|2-4
|1-2
|4
|2
|28
|5
|Ella Waters
|0-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Gracie Kircher
|1-6
|2-3
|2
|3
|16
|4
|Sophia Talero
|0-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Ainstyn Rice
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Matthea Boon
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Camee Brown
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sydney Jelinek
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|5
|Totals
|12-54
|7-16
|35
|14
|160
|33
Three-pointers--2-25 (Kroeker 0-1, White 0-2, Stai 0-6, Ramsey 2-9, Collier 0-1, Waters 0-3, Kircher 0-1, Talero 0-2). Field-goal percentage--22.2. Free-throw percentage--43.8. Assists--3 (White, Stai, Collier). Turnovers--11. Steals--9 (Ramsey 3). Blocked shots--7 (Stai 4).
CLASS C-1: NORTH BEND CENTRAL 51, HASTINGS SC 49
What happened: No. 6 North Bend Central earned its second straight state championship with a 51-49 win over No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia.
How it happened: The Tigers overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to get the win. Kaitlyn Emanuel hit a three-pointer with 35 seconds left to tie the game, then Sydney Emanuel hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to take the lead. Hastings SC’s Bailey Kissinger, who finished with 33 points, missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.
Worth noting: The Hawkettes fell just short of a third straight state championship after winning in Class C-2 the past two years. The state title is the fourth in school history for North Bend Central.
|North Bend Central
|12
|13
|7
|19
|--
|51
|Hastings SC
|15
|10
|18
|6
|--
|49
|North Bend Central
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Ally Pojar
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|0
|29
|5
|Kaitlyn Emanuel
|6-19
|6-9
|10
|4
|32
|19
|Cierra Kluthe
|1-11
|2-2
|3
|1
|30
|4
|Hannah Williams
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|27
|3
|Sydney Emanuel
|4-15
|12-12
|8
|4
|31
|20
|Madelyn Gaughen
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|8
|0
|Madison Bishop
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|4
|Totals
|14-51
|21-27
|30
|11
|160
|51
Three-pointers--2-8 (K. Emanuel 1-2, Kluthe 0-2, Williams 1-3, S. Emanuel 0-1). Field-goal percentage--27.5. Free-throw percentage--77.8. Assists--5 (Kluthe 3). Turnovers--5. Steals--11 (S. Emanuel 5). Blocked shots--3 (Pojar).
|Hastings SC
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Shaye Butler
|2-2
|2-2
|6
|3
|32
|6
|Adeline Kirkegaard
|5-8
|0-0
|10
|4
|26
|10
|Katharine Hamburger
|0-1
|0-0
|5
|4
|26
|0
|Erin Sheehy
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|5
|26
|0
|Bailey Kissinger
|14-30
|4-8
|7
|2
|31
|33
|Hannah Schneider
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ryann Sabatka
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Tatum Krikac
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Team
|0
|Totals
|21-44
|6-10
|33
|21
|160
|49
Three-pointers--1-4 (Sheehy 0-2, Kissinger 1-2). Field-goal percentage--47.7. Free-throw percentage--60.0. Assists--8 (Kissinger 3). Turnovers--17. Steals--3 (Hamburger 2). Blocked shots--2 (Kirkegaard 2).
CLASS C-2: CROFTON 46, PONCA 42
What happened: Top-ranked Crofton defeated No. 8 Ponca 46-42 in the Class C-2 title game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Jayden Jordan and Alexis Folkers both scored 11 points to lead the Warriors.
Worth noting: The win was the ninth state championship for the Warriors and the first since 2016.
|Ponca
|11
|17
|10
|4
|--
|42
|Crofton
|12
|13
|9
|12
|--
|46
|Ponca
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Gracen Evans
|3-8
|4-8
|10
|3
|25
|10
|Samantha Ehlers
|7-15
|2-3
|9
|5
|26
|17
|Addison McGill
|0-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|22
|0
|Alyssa Crosgrove
|1-7
|0-0
|2
|1
|19
|2
|Ashlyn Kingsbury
|3-7
|6-8
|2
|1
|31
|13
|Ellie McAfee
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|10
|0
|Mattie Milligan
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Tailynn Lawyer
|0-4
|0-0
|0
|4
|12
|0
|Abbie Hrouda
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|1
|Totals
|14-45
|12-19
|29
|17
|160
|42
Three-pointers--2-7 (Ehlers 1-2, McGill 0-1, Crosgrove 0-1, Kingsbury 1-3). Field-goal percentage--31.1. Free-throw percentage--63.2. Assists--8 (Evans 3). Turnovers--15. Steals--10 (Ehlers, Kingsbury, 3). Blocked shots--1 (Kingsbury).
|Crofton
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Ella Wragge
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|3
|35
|5
|Lacey Sprakel
|2-7
|4-4
|9
|3
|38
|8
|Alexis Folkers
|3-8
|5-6
|2
|3
|30
|11
|Jayden Jordan
|3-7
|4-6
|3
|2
|27
|11
|Kaley Einrem
|2-5
|4-4
|6
|4
|22
|8
|Allie Dahl
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Caitlin Guenther
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|9
|0
|Eillie Tramp
|1-5
|1-2
|5
|2
|14
|3
|Jada Schmidt
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|3
|Totals
|13-38
|18-23
|34
|19
|160
|46
Three-pointers--2-11 (Wragge 1-2, Folkers 0-2, Jordan 1-2, Einrem 0-3, Tramp 0-2). Field-goal percentage--34.2. Free-throw percentage--78.3. Assists--9 (Folkers, Einrem, 3). Turnovers--21. Steals--12 (Jordan 5). Blocked shots--7 (Jordan 3).
CLASS D-1: WEEPING WATER 40, PIERCE 39
What happened: Weeping Water won the first girls state basketball tournament championship in school history with a 40-39 win over 2020 champion Pleasanton.
How it happened: Senior all-state guard Grace Cave’s driving layup with five seconds left provided the winning points for the Indians (24-5). Cave, an Omaha recruit, finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kaci Pierce, who scored eight points in the final 2:17 including a go-ahead basket with 12 seconds left, led Pleasanton (27-2) with 15 points.
Worth noting: Weeping Water had lost in the first round of the previous two state tournaments, but the Indians avenged both of those losses in the semifinals (Hartington Cedar Catholic) and finals.
|Weeping Water
|5
|12
|10
|13
|--
|40
|Pierce
|7
|8
|11
|13
|--
|39
|Weeping Water
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Karley Ridge
|4-8
|0-1
|11
|2
|32
|8
|Reba Wilson
|0-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|21
|1
|Reagon Aronson
|1-9
|0-0
|0
|1
|32
|3
|Jamison Twomey
|1-5
|0-1
|2
|3
|32
|3
|Grace Cave
|6-14
|2-2
|5
|2
|32
|16
|Brooklyn Rathe
|3-3
|3-3
|1
|1
|11
|9
|Team
|3
|Totals
|15-41
|6-9
|25
|12
|160
|40
Three-pointers--4-22 (Ridge 0-1, Aronson 1-9, Twomey 1-4, Cave 2-8). Field-goal percentage--36.6. Free-throw percentage--66.7. Assists--7 (Cave 5). Turnovers--14. Steals--7 (Ridge 2, Aronson 2, Cave 2). Blocked shots--4 (Ridge 2, Cave 2).
|Pleasanton
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Katelyn Lindner
|2-6
|3-5
|9
|4
|32
|7
|Chelsea Fisher
|5-8
|0-0
|7
|2
|23
|10
|Natalie Siegel
|0-4
|0-0
|4
|1
|32
|0
|Isabelle Paitz
|3-6
|1-2
|7
|3
|31
|7
|Kaci Pierce
|6-11
|1-2
|6
|4
|22
|15
|Hailey Mollring
|0-5
|0-0
|4
|0
|17
|0
|Regan Weisdorfer
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Team
|4
|Totals
|16-50
|5-9
|41
|15
|160
|39
Three-pointers--2-13 (Fisher 0-1, Siegel 0-3, Paitz 0-2, Pierce 2-6, Mollring 0-1). Field-goal percentage--32.0. Free-throw percentage--55.6. Assists--6 (Linder 4). Turnovers--18. Steals--9 (Paitz 4). Blocked shots--0.
CLASS D-2: HUMPHREY SF 57, FALLS CITY SH 48
What happened: No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis defeated No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart 57-48 in the Class D-2 State championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: St. Francis forced 19 Sacred Heart turnovers and got three double-digit scorers including a game-high 21 points from Nebraska commit Allison Weidner. Alissa Kosch had 13 and Kaylee Stricklin chipped in 10.
Worth noting: The Flyers avenge their 2018 state title loss to the Irish and claim their first state championship since 2007.
|Falls City SH
|14
|10
|15
|9
|--
|48
|Humphrey SF
|14
|16
|11
|16
|--
|57
|Falls City SH
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Erison Vonderschmidt
|8-11
|1-2
|13
|3
|32
|17
|Danielle Bippes
|0-2
|2-2
|5
|4
|24
|2
|Olivia Eickhoff
|3-5
|6-9
|3
|4
|31
|12
|Lauren Malone
|2-3
|0-2
|5
|4
|30
|4
|Jessica Wertenberger
|2-8
|1-1
|2
|0
|20
|5
|DeLanie Witt
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|16
|3
|Emma Littrel
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|8
|2
|Ella Simon
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Team
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|18-34
|10-18
|31
|17
|160
|48
Three-pointers--2-8 (Eickhoff 0-1, Wertenberger 0-3, Witt 1-2, Littrel 0-1, Simon 1-1). Field-goal percentage--52.9. Free-throw percentage--55.6. Assists--11 (Eickhoff 4). Turnovers--19. Steals--5 (Vonderschmidt 1, Bippes 1, Eickhoff 1, Malone 1, Witt 1). Blocked shots--3 (Vonderschmidt 2).
|Humphrey SF
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Kaylee Stricklin
|3-8
|4-5
|4
|4
|14
|10
|Allison Weidner
|7-17
|7-8
|8
|3
|30
|21
|Emma Baumgart
|3-9
|0-1
|2
|1
|30
|6
|Hannah Baumgart
|0-2
|0-0
|5
|4
|20
|0
|Alissa Kosch
|4-14
|2-2
|6
|1
|26
|13
|Kylee Wessel
|3-7
|0-1
|5
|4
|24
|7
|Jalyssa Hastreiter
|0-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|Karly Kessler
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|20-60
|13-17
|33
|17
|160
|57