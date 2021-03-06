 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls state hoops: Your 30-second briefing on each of the six gold-medal games
View Comments

Girls state hoops: Your 30-second briefing on each of the six gold-medal games

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Weeping Water vs. Pleasanton, 3.6

Weeping Water's Reba Wilson (left) and Grace Cave hold up the net after defeating Pleasanton in the Class D-1 girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Looking for the nuts-and-bolts from Championship Saturday? We've got you covered.

CLASS A: LINCOLN PIUS X 56, FREMONT 52

What happened: The top-ranked Bolts wrapped up back-to-back Class A state championships with a 56-52 victory against No. 3 Fremont on Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Lincoln Pius X and Markowski came alive in the second half after trailing by 10-0 to start the game. Markowksi finished with 27 points and 19 rebounds in her final game in a Pius X uniform. 

Worth noting: Pius X (25-0) is the first team to repeat in Class A since 2010.

Fremont218815--52
Lincoln Pius X14101913--56
FremontFGFTRbPFMinPts
Macy Bryant 5-10 0-0 31 12 
Taylor McCabe 7-20 2-2 32 18 
Isabella Keaton 0-3 0-0 18 
Sarah Shepard 2-6 0-0 28 
Charli Earth 4-8 0-0 30 11 
McKenna Murphy 2-4 0-0 13 
Emmalee Sheppard 0-1 0-0 
Sydney Glause 0-0 0-0 
Amelia Knosp 0-0 0-0 
Team     
Totals20-522-2241116052

Three-pointers--10-30 (Bryant 2-5, McCabe 2-11, Keaton 0-2, S. Shepard 1-3, Earth 3-5, Murphy 2-3, E. Sheppard 0-1). Field-goal percentage--38.5. Free-throw percentage--100.0. Assists--10 (McCabe 5). Turnovers--4. Steals--6 (McCabe 4). Blocked shots--none.

Lincoln Pius XFGFTRbPFMinPts
Charlee Hagedorn1-4 1-2 22
Alexis Markowski 12-19 3-5 19 29 27 
Miriam Miller 4-9 0-0 32 
Jillian Aschoff 4-7 0-0 32 10 
Adison Markowski 1-4 2-2 30 
Lillian Hodge 1-3 0-0 11 
Lexi Zahourek 0-0 0-0 
Leah Mach 0-0 0-0 
Team     
Totals23-466-9331116056

Three-pointers--4-14 (Al. Markowski 0-1, Miller 0-3, Aschoff 2-4, Ad. Markowski 1-3, Hodge 1-3). Field-goal percentage--50.0. Free-throw percentage--66.7. Assists--14 (Aschoff 8). Turnovers--9. Steals--3 (Al. Markowski 2). Blocked shots--7 (Al. Markowski 4).

CLASS B: ELKHORN NORTH 46, NORRIS 33

What happened: No. 1 Elkhorn North defeated No. 2 Norris 46-33 in the Class B girls state title game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Freshman guard Britt Prince put together a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead the Wolves to a state title in their first year as a program. Molly Ramsey led Norris with 14 points, but the Titans shot just 12-for-54 (22%) from the field.

Worth noting: Elkhorn North sophomore Grace Thompson averaged 6 points per game for the Wolves this season but came up with a big contribution on Saturday. She scored 10 of Elkhorn North’s first 16 points and finished with a total of 14.

Elkhorn North1361314--46
Norris94119--33
Elkhorn NorthFGFTRbPFMinPts
Reilly Palmer 1-3 0-1 27
Molly Bruggeman 1-3 2-4 31 
Hannah Nadgwick 5-6 1-1 19 11 
Britt Prince 6-15 0-1 14 32 13 
Grace Thompson 4-11 4-6 27 14
Reese Booth0-3 2-2 20 
Sydney Stodden 0-0 0-0 
Grace Heaney 0-0 0-0 
Meghan Cunningham 0-0 0-0 
Finley Gragert0-0 0-0 
Michaela Palmer 0-0 0-0 
Team     
Totals17-419-15401516046

Three-pointers--3-8 (Prince 1-4, Thompson 2-3, Booth 0-1). Field-goal percentage--41.5. Free-throw percentage--60.0. Assists--9 (Prince 6). Turnovers--15. Steals--7 (Prince 3). Blocked shots--4 (Thompson 3).

NorrisFGFTRbPFMinPts
Kalli Kroeker 0-21-2 10 27 
Delaney White 0-7 0-1 24 
Brianna Stai 3-10 3-7 10 25 
Molly Ramsey 6-19 0-1 23 14 
Madison Collier 2-4 1-2 28 
Ella Waters 0-3 0-0 11 
Gracie Kircher 1-6 2-3 16 
Sophia Talero 0-3 0-0 
Ainstyn Rice 0-0 0-0 
Matthea Boon0-0 0-0 
Camee Brown 0-0 0-0 
Sydney Jelinek 0-0 0-0 
Team     
Totals12-547-16351416033

Three-pointers--2-25 (Kroeker 0-1, White 0-2, Stai 0-6, Ramsey 2-9, Collier 0-1, Waters 0-3, Kircher 0-1, Talero 0-2). Field-goal percentage--22.2. Free-throw percentage--43.8. Assists--3 (White, Stai, Collier). Turnovers--11. Steals--9 (Ramsey 3). Blocked shots--7 (Stai 4).

CLASS C-1: NORTH BEND CENTRAL 51, HASTINGS SC 49

What happened: No. 6 North Bend Central earned its second straight state championship with a 51-49 win over No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia.

How it happened: The Tigers overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to get the win. Kaitlyn Emanuel hit a three-pointer with 35 seconds left to tie the game, then Sydney Emanuel hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to take the lead. Hastings SC’s Bailey Kissinger, who finished with 33 points, missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.

Worth noting: The Hawkettes fell just short of a third straight state championship after winning in Class C-2 the past two years. The state title is the fourth in school history for North Bend Central.

North Bend Central1213719--51
Hastings SC1510186--49
North Bend CentralFGFTRbPFMinPts
Ally Pojar 2-2 1-2 29 
Kaitlyn Emanuel 6-19 6-9 10 32 19 
Cierra Kluthe 1-11 2-2 30 
Hannah Williams 1-3 0-2 27 
Sydney Emanuel 4-15 12-12 31 20 
Madelyn Gaughen 0-1 0-0 
Madison Bishop 0-0 0-0 
Team     
Totals14-5121-27301116051

Three-pointers--2-8 (K. Emanuel 1-2, Kluthe 0-2, Williams 1-3, S. Emanuel 0-1). Field-goal percentage--27.5. Free-throw percentage--77.8. Assists--5 (Kluthe 3). Turnovers--5. Steals--11 (S. Emanuel 5). Blocked shots--3 (Pojar).

Hastings SCFGFTRbPFMinPts
Shaye Butler 2-2 2-2 32 
Adeline Kirkegaard 5-8 0-0 10 26 10 
Katharine Hamburger 0-1 0-0 26 
Erin Sheehy 0-2 0-0 26 
Bailey Kissinger 14-30 4-8 31 33 
Hannah Schneider 0-0 0-0 
Ryann Sabatka 0-0 0-0 
Tatum Krikac 0-1 0-0 13 
Team     
Totals21-446-10332116049

Three-pointers--1-4 (Sheehy 0-2, Kissinger 1-2). Field-goal percentage--47.7. Free-throw percentage--60.0. Assists--8 (Kissinger 3). Turnovers--17. Steals--3 (Hamburger 2). Blocked shots--2 (Kirkegaard 2).

CLASS C-2: CROFTON 46, PONCA 42

What happened: Top-ranked Crofton defeated No. 8 Ponca 46-42 in the Class C-2 title game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

How it happened: Jayden Jordan and Alexis Folkers both scored 11 points to lead the Warriors.

Worth noting: The win was the ninth state championship for the Warriors and the first since 2016.

Ponca1117104--42
Crofton1213912--46
PoncaFGFTRbPFMinPts
Gracen Evans 3-8 4-8 10 25 10 
Samantha Ehlers 7-15 2-3 26 17 
Addison McGill 0-2 0-0 22 
Alyssa Crosgrove 1-7 0-0 19 
Ashlyn Kingsbury 3-7 6-8 31 13 
Ellie McAfee 0-0 0-0 10 
Mattie Milligan 0-2 0-0 13 
Tailynn Lawyer 0-4 0-0 12 
Abbie Hrouda 0-0 0-0 
Team     
Totals14-4512-19291716042

Three-pointers--2-7 (Ehlers 1-2, McGill 0-1, Crosgrove 0-1, Kingsbury 1-3). Field-goal percentage--31.1. Free-throw percentage--63.2. Assists--8 (Evans 3). Turnovers--15. Steals--10 (Ehlers, Kingsbury, 3). Blocked shots--1 (Kingsbury).

CroftonFGFTRbPFMinPts
Ella Wragge 2-4 0-1 355
Lacey Sprakel 2-7 4-4 38 
Alexis Folkers 3-8 5-6 30 11 
Jayden Jordan 3-7 4-6 27 11 
Kaley Einrem 2-5 4-4 22 
Allie Dahl0-0 0-0 
Caitlin Guenther 0-2 0-0 
Eillie Tramp 1-5 1-2 14 
Jada Schmidt 0-0 0-0 
Team     
Totals13-3818-23341916046

Three-pointers--2-11 (Wragge 1-2, Folkers 0-2, Jordan 1-2, Einrem 0-3, Tramp 0-2). Field-goal percentage--34.2. Free-throw percentage--78.3. Assists--9 (Folkers, Einrem, 3). Turnovers--21. Steals--12 (Jordan 5). Blocked shots--7 (Jordan 3).

CLASS D-1: WEEPING WATER 40, PIERCE 39

What happened: Weeping Water won the first girls state basketball tournament championship in school history with a 40-39 win over 2020 champion Pleasanton.

How it happened: Senior all-state guard Grace Cave’s driving layup with five seconds left provided the winning points for the Indians (24-5). Cave, an Omaha recruit, finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kaci Pierce, who scored eight points in the final 2:17 including a go-ahead basket with 12 seconds left, led Pleasanton (27-2) with 15 points.

Worth noting: Weeping Water had lost in the first round of the previous two state tournaments, but the Indians avenged both of those losses in the semifinals (Hartington Cedar Catholic) and finals.

Weeping Water5121013--40
Pierce781113--39
Weeping WaterFGFTRbPFMinPts
Karley Ridge 4-8 0-1 11 32 
Reba Wilson 0-2 1-2 21 
Reagon Aronson 1-9 0-0 32 
Jamison Twomey 1-5 0-1 32 
Grace Cave 6-14 2-2 32 16 
Brooklyn Rathe 3-3 3-3 11 
Team     
Totals15-416-9251216040

Three-pointers--4-22 (Ridge 0-1, Aronson 1-9, Twomey 1-4, Cave 2-8). Field-goal percentage--36.6. Free-throw percentage--66.7. Assists--7 (Cave 5). Turnovers--14. Steals--7 (Ridge 2, Aronson 2, Cave 2). Blocked shots--4 (Ridge 2, Cave 2).

PleasantonFGFTRbPFMinPts
Katelyn Lindner 2-6 3-5 32 
Chelsea Fisher 5-8 0-0 23 10 
Natalie Siegel 0-4 0-0 32 
Isabelle Paitz 3-6 1-2 31 
Kaci Pierce 6-11 1-2 22 15 
Hailey Mollring 0-5 0-0 17 
Regan Weisdorfer 0-0 0-0 
Team     
Totals16-505-9411516039

Three-pointers--2-13 (Fisher 0-1, Siegel 0-3, Paitz 0-2, Pierce 2-6, Mollring 0-1). Field-goal percentage--32.0. Free-throw percentage--55.6. Assists--6 (Linder 4). Turnovers--18. Steals--9 (Paitz 4). Blocked shots--0.

CLASS D-2: HUMPHREY SF 57, FALLS CITY SH 48

What happened: No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis defeated No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart 57-48 in the Class D-2 State championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: St. Francis forced 19 Sacred Heart turnovers and got three double-digit scorers including a game-high 21 points from Nebraska commit Allison Weidner. Alissa Kosch had 13 and Kaylee Stricklin chipped in 10.

Worth noting: The Flyers avenge their 2018 state title loss to the Irish and claim their first state championship since 2007.

Falls City SH1410159--48
Humphrey SF14161116--57
Falls City SHFGFTRbPFMinPts
Erison Vonderschmidt8-111-21333217
Danielle Bippes0-22-254242
Olivia Eickhoff3-56-9343112
Lauren Malone2-30-254304
Jessica Wertenberger2-81-120205
DeLanie Witt1-20-121163
Emma Littrel1-20-10082
Ella Simon1-10-00113
Team0-00-01000
Totals18-3410-18311716048

Three-pointers--2-8 (Eickhoff 0-1, Wertenberger 0-3, Witt 1-2, Littrel 0-1, Simon 1-1). Field-goal percentage--52.9. Free-throw percentage--55.6. Assists--11 (Eickhoff 4). Turnovers--19. Steals--5 (Vonderschmidt 1, Bippes 1, Eickhoff 1, Malone 1, Witt 1). Blocked shots--3 (Vonderschmidt 2).

Humphrey SFFGFTRbPFMinPts
Kaylee Stricklin3-84-5441410
Allison Weidner7-177-883021
Emma Baumgart3-90-121306
Hannah Baumgart0-20-054200
Alissa Kosch4-142-2612613
Kylee Wessel3-70-154247
Jalyssa Hastreiter0-30-000160
Karly Kessler0-00-00010
Team0-00-03000
Totals20-6013-17331716057

Three-pointers--4-23 (Stricklin 0-2, Weidner 0-2, E. Baumgart 0-2, H. Baumgart 0-2, Kkosch 2-2, Wessel 0-1). Field-goal percentage--33.3. Free-throw percentage--76.5. Assists--11 (Weidner 3, E. Baumgart 3, H. Baumgart 3). Turnovers--6. Steals--14 (Weidner 5). Blocked shots--1 (Wessel 1).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News