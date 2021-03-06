Girls state hoops: Your 30-second briefing on each of the six gold-medal games

Three-pointers--2-25 (Kroeker 0-1, White 0-2, Stai 0-6, Ramsey 2-9, Collier 0-1, Waters 0-3, Kircher 0-1, Talero 0-2). Field-goal percentage--22.2. Free-throw percentage--43.8. Assists--3 (White, Stai, Collier). Turnovers--11. Steals--9 (Ramsey 3). Blocked shots--7 (Stai 4).

CLASS C-1: NORTH BEND CENTRAL 51, HASTINGS SC 49

What happened: No. 6 North Bend Central earned its second straight state championship with a 51-49 win over No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia.

How it happened: The Tigers overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to get the win. Kaitlyn Emanuel hit a three-pointer with 35 seconds left to tie the game, then Sydney Emanuel hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to take the lead. Hastings SC’s Bailey Kissinger, who finished with 33 points, missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.

Worth noting: The Hawkettes fell just short of a third straight state championship after winning in Class C-2 the past two years. The state title is the fourth in school history for North Bend Central.