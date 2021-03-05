Girls state hoops: Your 30-second briefing on each of Friday's six semifinals game

Want the nuts-and-bolts from the action? We've got you covered.

HASTINGS SC 29, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 25

No. 1 Hastings SC defeated No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran 29-25 in the Class C-1 girls state basketball semifinals Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

What happened: Bailey Kissinger, held to only two points in the first half after early foul trouble, scored eight of her team's 16 points after the break.

How it happened: Lincoln Lutheran led by as many as eight points in the second quarter with pesky full-court pressure and hard drives to the rim. But Hastings SC cleaned up its turnovers in the second half and cranked up the defense on the Warriors.

Worth noting: Her team leading by two points with 12 seconds remaining, Kissinger, who missed her previous two free throws, made two free throws to seal the game.

Up next: Hastings SC will play North Bend Central for the C-1 championship Saturday at 10:45 a.m. Lutheran ends the season 20-3.