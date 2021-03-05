Girls state hoops: Your 30-second briefing on each of Friday's six semifinals game

Want the nuts-and-bolts from the action? We've got you covered.
HASTINGS SC 29, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 25
No. 1 Hastings SC defeated No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran 29-25 in the Class C-1 girls state basketball semifinals Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
What happened: Bailey Kissinger, held to only two points in the first half after early foul trouble, scored eight of her team's 16 points after the break.
How it happened: Lincoln Lutheran led by as many as eight points in the second quarter with pesky full-court pressure and hard drives to the rim. But Hastings SC cleaned up its turnovers in the second half and cranked up the defense on the Warriors.
Worth noting: Her team leading by two points with 12 seconds remaining, Kissinger, who missed her previous two free throws, made two free throws to seal the game.
Up next: Hastings SC will play North Bend Central for the C-1 championship Saturday at 10:45 a.m. Lutheran ends the season 20-3.
|Hastings SC
|4
|9
|8
|8
|--
|29
|Lincoln Lutheran
|9
|7
|4
|5
|--
|25
Hastings SC--Kissinger 12, Butler 7, Krikac 3, Hamburger 7.
Lincoln Lutheran--Luebbe 4, Wachal 6, Bergt 6, A. Ernstmeyer 3, Oxley 6.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL 60, WINNEBAGO 40
No. 6 North Bend Central defeated Winnebago 60-40 in the Class C-1 girls state basketball semifinals Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
What happened: Junior guard Sydney Emanuel scored 27 points, including seven in the second quarter as her sister Kaitlyn sat on the bench with two early fouls.
How it happened: Winnebago got to within 22-18 before North Bend Central closed the first half on an 10-2 run. Sydney Emanuel keyed the run with five free throws and a layup through traffic.
Worth noting: North Bend Central forced 21 turnovers.
Up next: The Tigers (23-3) will play in the Class C-1 final for the second straight year, this time against No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at PBA. Winnebago (16-11) will play in the third-place game Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.
|Winnebago
|14
|6
|6
|14
|--
|40
|North Bend Central
|21
|11
|14
|14
|--
|60
Winnebago--Contreras 2, Deal 12, Harlan 3, Sheridan 2, Au. Means-Ghostdog 1, Frenchman 2, Cleveland 4, Snyder 9, Valentino 5.
North Bend Central--Boyce 3, Williams 3, Pojar 4, K. Emanuel 11, Kluthe 6, S. Emanuel 27, Gaughen 6.
FREMONT 70, MILLARD SOUTH 64
What happened: No. 3 Fremont defeated No. 2 Millard South 70-64 in the semifinals of the Class A girls state tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Four Tigers finished with double-digit scoring, led by 18 points from Taylor McCabe. Charli Earth added 14 points, while Sarah Shepard and Macy Bryant finished with 13 apiece.
Worth noting: Fremont will be the first non-Omaha or Lincoln-area school to play for the Class A title since Norfolk in 2015. The last time a school not from Omaha or Lincoln won a Class A state championship was Kearney in 1982.
What’s next: Fremont will face No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (24-0) in the Class A title game at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Millard South ends its season at 24-2.
|Fremont
|18
|22
|16
|14
|--
|70
|Millard South
|18
|19
|19
|8
|--
|64
Fremont--McCabe 18, Earth 14, Shepard 13, Bryant 13, Murphy 7, Sheppard 3, Keaton 2.
Millard South--Olsen 18, Babbit 14, Lemon 13, Finkenbiner 12, Kelly 4, Belt 3.
NORRIS 43, YORK 36
No. 2 Norris defeated No. 5 York 43-36 in a Class B state semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
What happened: Brianna Stai hit two big three-pointers in the second half, including one at the third-quarter buzzer, which shifted momentum to Norris' side. Stai finished with 16 points. Masa Scheierman had 13 points for the Dukes.
How it happened: Stai banked a three at the end of the third quarter to give the Titans a 30-29 lead. Her three with 5:15 remaining gave Norris a 35-31 lead and the Titan defense did the rest.
Worth noting: Norris will be making its first appearance in the Class B final since 2017. The Titans are seeking their first girls title.
Up next: No. 2 Norris (22-2) will play No. 1 Elkhorn North at 2 p.m. Saturday at PBA. York's season ends at 21-4.
|York
|6
|13
|10
|7
|--
|36
|Norris
|13
|6
|11
|13
|--
|43
York--Scheierman 13, D. Shepard 7, M. Portwine 12, Pohl 4.
Norris--Collier 9, Waters 3, Stai 16, Kroeker 6, White 6, Kircher 3.
LINCOLN PIUS X 47, OMAHA CENTRAL 38
No. 1 Lincoln Pius X defeated No. 5 Omaha Central 47-38 in the Class A girls state basketball semifinals Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
What happened: Nebraska recruit Alexis Markowski had a monster night, scoring 30 points (all over the first three quarters) and grabbing 27 rebounds. Most of her damage came in the first three quarters as Omaha Central used two post players to defend her over the final eight minutes.
How it happened: Pius X turned a 25-21 halftime lead into a 44-30 advantage after three quarters. Markowski was 6-of-7 from the field and had 13 points in the third quarter.
Worth noting: Pius X has won 50 of its past 51 games dating to the start of last season.
Up next: Pius X will play in Saturday's 7 p.m. state final at Pinnacle Bank. The Bolts will play No. 3 Fremont.
|Omaha Central
|10
|11
|9
|8
|--
|38
|Lincoln Pius X
|13
|12
|17
|5
|--
|47
Omaha Central--Williams 4, Jones 16, Webb 8, Wayne 8, Lopuyo 2.
Lincoln Pius X--Zahourek 2, Aschoff 2, Ad. Markowski 7, Hagedorn 4, Mach 2, Al. Markowski 30.
ELKHORN NORTH 65, SCOTTSBLUFF 41
No. 1 Elkhorn North defeated No. 7 Scottsbluff 65-41 in the semifinals of the Class B girls state tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Freshman guard Britt Prince scored just seven points in the Wolves’ opening-round win, but she reached that mark in just one quarter Friday. Prince led all players with 27 points, and Reilly Palmer added 19 more.
Worth noting: Freshman Reese Booth averaged 2.8 points per game for Elkhorn North this season but came up big in the semifinal. Her eight points included a buzzer-beating three-pointer that ended the third quarter.
What’s next: Elkhorn North will face No. 2 Norris (22-2) in the Class B title game at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Scottsbluff ends its season at 19-7.
|Scottsbluff
|10
|11
|13
|7
|--
|41
|Elkhorn North
|15
|15
|16
|19
|--
|65