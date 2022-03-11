Girls state hoops: With a flip of a switch, NBC rises up late vs. Lincoln Lutheran to complete three-peat

His team trailing by three with a quarter to go after Lincoln Lutheran threw some haymakers, Aaron Sterup reminded his team of where it was exactly one year ago.

"I said, 'Hey, this time last year we were down 11 (to Hastings St. Cecilia),'" the North Bend Central coach said. "I don't think there was anybody on the bench that had any doubts that it could be done if we got after it."

The Tigers got after it in a hurry and flipped a switch.

They threw on a diamond press over the final five minutes of regulation, got two big three-pointers from a sophomore, and for a third straight season walked off the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor as Class C-1 champions.

No. 2 North Bend Central scratched out a 35-31 overtime win against No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran on Friday to become the first three-time state champion in Class C-1 since Pierce (2013-15).

"It's just been absolutely amazing," senior Sydney Emanuel said. "It's been a true blessing to be able to play with as many good teammates as I've had, and to be able to come down here and make the runs like we have the past three years."

Lincoln Lutheran threw everything it had at the two-time defending state champ, including back-to-back three-pointers from Elsa Meyer and Abby Wachal to begin the third quarter, which ignited an 11-0 run.

It was 31-26 with 6 minutes, 16 seconds remaining when Shanae Bergt drove through the lane for a layup.

Sterup and Tigers (27-2) then turned to their full-court press. NBC has the length and athletes to run a very effective press, but lack of depth meant the Tigers had to pick their spots to apply it.

"That seemed like the opportune time when we kind of needed it, and we expected a boost from it," Sterup said. "We probably got to it a little quicker than I expected, to be honest. But we expect good things when we do go to the press."

That helped force overtime where sophomore Josie Cleveringa knocked down the game's biggest shot — a corner three to give NBC 34-31 lead.

"(Sterup) was telling me to spot up and they drove in, kicked out and they're telling me to shoot as they passed it, so I was like, 'I got to shoot this one," said Cleveringa, who also hit a turning-point three in the third quarter.

NBC's press did the rest. A hurricane hit the Warriors, coach Wade Coulter noted.

"Definitely when we're down, our intensity just rises to another level," Sydney Emanuel said.

Lincoln Lutheran didn't score over the game's final 10-plus minutes. The Tigers had 15 steals, many coming over the final 10 minutes.

"We had them reeling a little bit, but to their credit, the championship mettle," Lincoln Lutheran coach Wade Coulter said. "They just bounced back and responded and we kind of did the same thing."

Bergt scored 13 points for the Warriors (24-4), who were making their first state finals appearance. A program not known for girls basketball (only three state appearances) finished third and second in consecutive years.

"Just big picture, incredibly proud of everything they've done on and off the court for the last 15, 16 months to get themselves to that point," Coulter said.

Sterup said it takes a lot of hard work and some luck to win three straight state championships. They beat then-No. 1 Lincoln Christian in 2020 and then rallied for a 49-45 win against Hastings St. Cecilia last year.

This year's Tiger team had to do it with three new starters, but with Sydney and Kaitlyn Emanuel — she had 13 points and nine boards Friday — leading the way, NBC shaped itself into another championship team.

The Tigers dropped a couple of games, but they geared themselves up for March, and by late February, much like they did in the fourth quarter Friday, they flipped a switch.

"We just know that when we get to this time of year, we're going to get their best effort," Sterup said. "We got that for these last three games for sure."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.