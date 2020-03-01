Girls state hoops: With a deep lineup, Norris feeling fresh and rested ahead of tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We just feel if we can go hard in three or three-and-a-half minutes and then come in with some other kids and just use a rotation, it keeps us fresh throughout the game, and I think that really helped us when we played York (in the district final) and was able to pull away from them," Hagerman said.

Norris' depth also has paid off in other ways. The Titans were without Tracy, their only senior, for the first part of the season because of an ACL injury. Junior guard Raegan Zetterman also has been sidelined.

The fresh legs have been working in Norris' favor down the stretch. The Titans have won six of seven games heading into state. Prior to the start of that stretch, they took No. 2 Bennington to overtime in the conference tournament final and gave No. 4 Beatrice a run on its home floor before falling short.

Norris put it all together in the district final, rolling past No. 6 York 55-34.

Now the Titans are hoping a deep roster leads to a deep run in Lincoln. They play No. 1 Crete at 9 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Crete won the regular-season meeting 52-32, but Hagerman believes his team has grown a lot since Jan. 18.