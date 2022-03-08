Girls state hoops: Trout does her job, ties Class B tourney record for threes as Skutt overwhelms Blair

Omaha Skutt’s Jesse Trout knows her role for the No. 2 SkyHawks is to be a shooter.

On Tuesday in the Class B state tournament, she found her rhythm.

She knocked down six three-pointers, which tied the Class B state tournament record, in the team’s 68-50 win over No. 9 Blair at the Devaney Sports Center.

“I’m happy when I hit them, but I just keep shooting,” Trout said. “I was just open, and I knew that if I got the ball, my job is to just shoot it.”

Skutt coach Kip Colony had no idea about the record but had some high praise for the senior.

“She is great under pressure,” his said. “Nothing seems to faze her. She doesn’t get nervous about anything. I mean, just as cool as ice.”

Trout hit five of her threes in the first half to give the SkyHawks a 25-point lead at the break. Peyton McCabe also had 17 of her 23 points in the first half.

“I mean, we have a team that can really hit and drive,” Colony said. “We had the luxury of going into halftime up 44-19. That is as good of execution as you can have in the first round of the state tournament.”

Molly Ladwig had her moments in the second half. She scored 12 points after halftime to pull the Bears within 11 with five minutes to go before Skutt pulled away again. Ladwig finished with 27.

“Molly did a number on us,” Colony said. “Blair is a very competitive team, very athletic. Molly is just a complete stud.”

This is the SkyHawks' (25-1) first win at the state tournament since 2010. They will continue their state title push against Beatrice or Adams Central on Wednesday in the semifinals.

“We are just happy to win this one and advance,” Colony said.

Blair ends its season at 18-7.

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.