Girls state hoops: Tickets. Format. What you should know about this year's tournament

The girls state basketball tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The format

The biggest change is the tournament is now five days instead of three. Because the Devaney Sports Center was not made available, the NSAA had to improvise, moving most of the games to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln Southeast (Class C-2), Lincoln Southwest (Class D-1) and Lincoln North Star (Class D-2) will host first-round games Wednesday. Everything else will be staged at PBA. We're not complaining. Five days of hoops!

Session changes

There will be a little more time between games to allow for fans to clear out before the next wave of spectators comes in. Game times at PBA during the first four days are 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Can you attend games?