Girls state hoops: There are 6 more semifinal games Friday at PBA. Here's how they look

B: No. 1 Elkhorn North (19-2) vs. No. 7 Scottsbluff (19-6), 4 p.m. — Elkhorn North, playing in its first state tournament, shook off some nerves to rally past No. 9 Omaha Gross in the first round. Coach Ann Prince now hopes the team can play more relaxed and free in the next round. The Bearcats are back in the state semifinals after holding defending champion Crete to 20 points in a 34-20 victory. Scottsbluff will need to find a way to slow down Elkhorn North freshman point guard Britt Prince. If she's not scoring, she's getting her teammates involved.

C-1: No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran (20-2) vs. No. 1 Hastings SC (23-2), 11:15 a.m. — The Centennial Conference foes were supposed to meet during the regular season, but the game was canceled because of weather. Call this the makeup game. The Warriors will need to find a way to contain the Hawkettes' Bailey Kissinger. The junior floor general had a career-high 26 points in the opening round. Lincoln Lutheran will rely on its suffocating defense, but a nice offensive output (50 points) against Sidney should provide a shot of confidence.