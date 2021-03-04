Girls state hoops: There are 6 more semifinal games Friday at PBA. Here's how they look

Six semifinal games down. Six more to go. Pinnacle Bank Arena belongs to Classes A, B and C-1 on Friday.
Which Friday semifinal game are you most looking forward to?
A: No. 2 Millard South (24-1) vs. No. 3 Fremont (22-3), 8:30 p.m. — This should be loads of fun, especially if you like points. The Patriots and Tigers each like to run up and down the court. Fremont has the state's top shooter in junior Taylor McCabe, but the Tigers are getting sizeable contributions from Sarah Shepard, Charli Earth, Macy Bryant and Bella Keaton. Fremont averages more than 70 points per game. Millard South averages 71.3. Hold on tight. This could reach the 80s.
A: No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (23-0) vs. No. 5 Omaha Central (23-3), 6:15 p.m. — With 6-foot-3 Nebraska recruit Alexis Markowski in the middle, Pius X has had a distinct size advantage against everybody this year. But Omaha Central will come the closest in matching the Thunderbolts' size. Senior Nyanuar Pal stands at 6-3 and Ital Lopuyo (6-5) comes off the bench. Pius X will need to be more effective on offense than it was against Millard North. Fun point guard matchup here with Pius X senior Jillian Aschoff and Central freshman Inia Jones.
B: No. 2 Norris (21-2) vs. No. 5 York (21-3), 1:30 p.m. — Norris drained 12 three-pointers in an opening-round win against Bennington. York relied on defense to stop Omaha Skutt. This is a rematch of a regular-season game won by Norris 49-34. The game was close until the Titans turned things in their favor in the third quarter. Norris is seeking its first trip to the final since 2017. York hasn't played in a final since 1979.
B: No. 1 Elkhorn North (19-2) vs. No. 7 Scottsbluff (19-6), 4 p.m. — Elkhorn North, playing in its first state tournament, shook off some nerves to rally past No. 9 Omaha Gross in the first round. Coach Ann Prince now hopes the team can play more relaxed and free in the next round. The Bearcats are back in the state semifinals after holding defending champion Crete to 20 points in a 34-20 victory. Scottsbluff will need to find a way to slow down Elkhorn North freshman point guard Britt Prince. If she's not scoring, she's getting her teammates involved.
C-1: No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran (20-2) vs. No. 1 Hastings SC (23-2), 11:15 a.m. — The Centennial Conference foes were supposed to meet during the regular season, but the game was canceled because of weather. Call this the makeup game. The Warriors will need to find a way to contain the Hawkettes' Bailey Kissinger. The junior floor general had a career-high 26 points in the opening round. Lincoln Lutheran will rely on its suffocating defense, but a nice offensive output (50 points) against Sidney should provide a shot of confidence.
C-1: Winnebago (16-10) vs. No. 6 North Bend Central (22-3), 9 a.m.—After knocking off the No. 1 seed in the district finals round (Malcolm) and then the No. 1 seed in the state field (Grand Island Central Catholic) on Wednesday, Winnebago looks to continue its "shock the world" tour against the defending state champion. Senior point guard Natasha Deal had a big hand in the Indians' opening-round win. North Bend Central looked like a team that's been to state before when it rolled past No. 3 Broken Bow. You won't find too many 1-2 punches better than Kaitlyn (16.8 ppg) and Syndey (15.0) Emanuel.
— Clark Grell
