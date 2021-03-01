Girls state hoops: The goods on Class D-2, where the Flyers are the favorites, but Wynot looms (again)

Humphrey St. Francis has the best player and the motivation, but this class has multiple teams built for a state title run.
Wednesday's first-round games
At Lincoln North Star
No. 1 Humphrey SF (22-0) vs. No. 8 Sterling (15-7), 11 a.m.
No. 5 Mullen (24-2) vs. No. 7 Exeter-Milligan (23-4), 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Falls City SH (24-2) vs. No. 6 Maywood-Hayes Center (24-2), 4 p.m.
No. 3 CWC (23-1) vs. No. 4 Wynot (19-6), 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch
Karley Heimes, Wynot: The 6-foot junior averages 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for a Wynot team that plays a lot of kids.
Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan: The 5-10 junior forward averages 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 steals per contest.
Samantha Moore, Mullen: The UNK recruit is a tall point guard (6-foot) who can score (17 ppg), pass (137 assists) and play defense (123 steals).
Morgan Ramsey, CWC: The 6-1 senior is one of the top post players among the lower classes, averaging 20.2 points and 6.1 boards per game. She also has 106 steals.
Macy Richardson, Sterling: The 5-7 sophomore guard is one of the state's top young players, averaging 15.1 points and 8 rebounds per game.
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: The 5-10 junior is a versatile frontcourt player, averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 boards per game; also among team leaders in assists.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: The 5-10 Nebraska recruit is finishing her astonishing career with her best season (25.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 6.5 spg and 6.5 apg).
Jaycee Widener, Maywood-Hayes Center: The 5-10 senior forward leads the Wolves in points (17.5 ppg), rebounds (8.0) and steals (4.0).
Coming in hot!
Humphrey SF (22-0): Only two teams in the entire state have yet to lose this year — Lincoln Pius X in Class A and the Flyers.
Mullen (24-2): The Broncos have won 17 straight games since a two-point loss to Maywood-Hayes Center.
Wynot (19-6): The two-time defending state champion is riding a nine-game winning streak; all six losses are to teams from C-1 and C-2.
It's good to see you again!
Wynot: Death, taxes the Blue Devils at state. They're in Lincoln for the 13th time since 2004 and have seven state titles since 2011.
Falls City SH: The Irish are making their 10th straight appearance and for the 24th time in 25 seasons.
Humphrey SF: The Flyers are back in Lincoln for the fourth straight year and sixth since 2014.
Welcome back!
Exeter-Milligan: The Timberwolves, who were last at state two seasons ago, are the only team in the D-2 field that wasn't in Lincoln last year.
Road trip!
Maywood-Hayes Center: 252 miles to Lincoln.
Mullen: 270 miles to Lincoln.
PBA forecast
Humphrey St. Francis is unbeaten, the Flyers own wins against Crofton (C-2) and West Point-Beemer (C-1), they have the best point guard in the state and there is some extra juice following last year's runner-up finish. But there are a lot of talented teams in the field. Sacred Heart hasn't lost against D-2 competition, CWC (Ramsey) and Mullen (Moore) have players that can take over games, and then there is Wynot. Don't ever count out a team that has reached the state final a mind-boggling 10 times in 11 seasons. Expect coach Steve Wieseler to have his team ready to roll.
— Clark Grell
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.