Girls state hoops: The goods on Class D-2, where the Flyers are the favorites, but Wynot looms (again)
Wynot vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 3.02

Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt drives to the hoop against Emersyn Sudbeck (21) of Wynot during the 2019 Class D-2 state final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

Humphrey St. Francis has the best player and the motivation, but this class has multiple teams built for a state title run.

Wednesday's first-round games

At Lincoln North Star

No. 1 Humphrey SF (22-0) vs. No. 8 Sterling (15-7), 11 a.m.

No. 5 Mullen (24-2) vs. No. 7 Exeter-Milligan (23-4), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Falls City SH (24-2) vs. No. 6 Maywood-Hayes Center (24-2), 4 p.m.

No. 3 CWC (23-1) vs. No. 4 Wynot (19-6), 6:30 p.m.

Players to watch

Karley Heimes, Wynot: The 6-foot junior averages 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for a Wynot team that plays a lot of kids.

Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan: The 5-10 junior forward averages 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 steals per contest.

Samantha Moore, Mullen: The UNK recruit is a tall point guard (6-foot) who can score (17 ppg), pass (137 assists) and play defense (123 steals).

Morgan Ramsey, CWC: The 6-1 senior is one of the top post players among the lower classes, averaging 20.2 points and 6.1 boards per game. She also has 106 steals.

Macy Richardson, Sterling: The 5-7 sophomore guard is one of the state's top young players, averaging 15.1 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: The 5-10 junior is a versatile frontcourt player, averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 boards per game; also among team leaders in assists.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: The 5-10 Nebraska recruit is finishing her astonishing career with her best season (25.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 6.5 spg and 6.5 apg).

Jaycee Widener, Maywood-Hayes Center: The 5-10 senior forward leads the Wolves in points (17.5 ppg), rebounds (8.0) and steals (4.0).

Coming in hot!

Humphrey SF (22-0): Only two teams in the entire state have yet to lose this year — Lincoln Pius X in Class A and the Flyers.

Mullen (24-2): The Broncos have won 17 straight games since a two-point loss to Maywood-Hayes Center.

Wynot (19-6): The two-time defending state champion is riding a nine-game winning streak; all six losses are to teams from C-1 and C-2.

It's good to see you again!

Wynot: Death, taxes the Blue Devils at state. They're in Lincoln for the 13th time since 2004 and have seven state titles since 2011.

Falls City SH: The Irish are making their 10th straight appearance and for the 24th time in 25 seasons.

Humphrey SF: The Flyers are back in Lincoln for the fourth straight year and sixth since 2014.

Welcome back!

Exeter-Milligan: The Timberwolves, who were last at state two seasons ago, are the only team in the D-2 field that wasn't in Lincoln last year.

Road trip!

Maywood-Hayes Center: 252 miles to Lincoln.

Mullen: 270 miles to Lincoln.

PBA forecast

Humphrey St. Francis is unbeaten, the Flyers own wins against Crofton (C-2) and West Point-Beemer (C-1), they have the best point guard in the state and there is some extra juice following last year's runner-up finish. But there are a lot of talented teams in the field. Sacred Heart hasn't lost against D-2 competition, CWC (Ramsey) and Mullen (Moore) have players that can take over games, and then there is Wynot. Don't ever count out a team that has reached the state final a mind-boggling 10 times in 11 seasons. Expect coach Steve Wieseler to have his team ready to roll. 

Clark Grell

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

