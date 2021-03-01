Girls state hoops: The goods on Class D-2, where the Flyers are the favorites, but Wynot looms (again)

Welcome back!

Exeter-Milligan: The Timberwolves, who were last at state two seasons ago, are the only team in the D-2 field that wasn't in Lincoln last year.

Road trip!

PBA forecast

Humphrey St. Francis is unbeaten, the Flyers own wins against Crofton (C-2) and West Point-Beemer (C-1), they have the best point guard in the state and there is some extra juice following last year's runner-up finish. But there are a lot of talented teams in the field. Sacred Heart hasn't lost against D-2 competition, CWC (Ramsey) and Mullen (Moore) have players that can take over games, and then there is Wynot. Don't ever count out a team that has reached the state final a mind-boggling 10 times in 11 seasons. Expect coach Steve Wieseler to have his team ready to roll.