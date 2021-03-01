Girls state hoops: The goods on Class D-1, where seven teams look to unseat Pleasanton

Katelyn Linder, Pleasanton: The 6-0 forward can score (10.5 ppg), rebound (4.6 rpg) and dish the ball (4.3 apg); also was a Super-State volleyball player.

Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton: The 5-8 senior guard and returning all-stater averages 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for a team that has many scoring options.

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: The 6-1 junior may be the top post player in the field. She averages 19.5 points and 14 boards per contest.

Brynn Wortmann, Hartington CC: The 5-9 guard is averaging 16.6 points per game. She dropped 29 in a game earlier this season.

Coming in hot!

Pleasanton (25-1): Has won 15 straight since losing to a very tough C-1 Adams Central team in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.

Hartington CC (18-7): Has won seven straight and nine of 10 playing one of the toughest schedules in the class.

South Platte (20-2): Has won 18 of 19 games, the only hiccup a lost to North Platte St. Pat's in the subdistrict final.

It's good to see you again!