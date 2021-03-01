Girls state hoops: The goods on Class D-1, where seven teams look to unseat Pleasanton

Pleasanton looks primed to repeat, but some battle-tested teams await.
Wednesday's first-round games
At Lincoln Southwest
No. 1 Pleasanton (25-1) vs. Elmwood-Murdock (12-11), 11 a.m.
No. 5 Archbishop Bergan (15-9) vs. No. 2 Humphrey/LHF (19-4), 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 Weeping Water (21-5) vs. No. 8 BDS (18-7), 4 p.m.
No. 4 Hartington CC (18-7) vs. No. 9 South Platte (20-2), 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch
Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan: The 5-foot-10 senior averages 17 points per game. She can shoot threes, drive to the basket and has a nice mid-range game.
Grace Cave, Weeping Water: The 5-9 Omaha recruit and three-time all-stater (21.4 ppg, 4.9 assists per game, 3.0 steals per game) has guided the Indians to state for three straight seasons.
Autumn Dickmander, South Platte: The 5-7 senior forward averages 18.7 points and 4.9 boards per contest while shooting 46% from the field.
Macy Kamler, BDS: The 5-10 guard (11.8 ppg) and volleyball standout was a first-team all-stater in D-2 last year.
Katelyn Linder, Pleasanton: The 6-0 forward can score (10.5 ppg), rebound (4.6 rpg) and dish the ball (4.3 apg); also was a Super-State volleyball player.
Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton: The 5-8 senior guard and returning all-stater averages 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for a team that has many scoring options.
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: The 6-1 junior may be the top post player in the field. She averages 19.5 points and 14 boards per contest.
Brynn Wortmann, Hartington CC: The 5-9 guard is averaging 16.6 points per game. She dropped 29 in a game earlier this season.
Coming in hot!
Pleasanton (25-1): Has won 15 straight since losing to a very tough C-1 Adams Central team in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
Hartington CC (18-7): Has won seven straight and nine of 10 playing one of the toughest schedules in the class.
South Platte (20-2): Has won 18 of 19 games, the only hiccup a lost to North Platte St. Pat's in the subdistrict final.
It's good to see you again!
Archbishop Bergan: After breaking a 16-year drought in 2018, the Knights are in Lincoln for the fourth straight year.
Pleasanton: The defending state champion is makings its fourth straight appearance.
BDS: Eagles are making their fourth straight appearance and fifth since 2016.
At long last! We see you!
South Platte: The Blue Knights are making their first state appearance. The school, located in Big Springs, formed in 1995.
Road trip!
South Platte: 295 miles to Lincoln.
Hartington CC: 158 miles to Lincoln.
PBA forecast
Pleasanton was the head of the class last year and that hasn't changed. The Bulldogs have the experience (six seniors) and balance (four players averaging double-digit points) to repeat. A couple of battle-tested teams look to be a factor. Archbishop Bergan has been sharpened by playing in the Centennial Conference, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is benefitting from a rugged slate. And if teams don't have an answer for Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family could make a deep run.
— Clark Grell
