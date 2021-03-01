Girls state hoops: The goods on Class C-2, the deepest class in the state

We're guaranteed a new champion in Class C-2 with 2019 and 2020 state champion Hastings St. Cecilia in Class C-1.
Wednesday's first-round games
At Lincoln Southeast
No. 2 Crofton (23-3) vs. No. 5 Centennial (23-2), 11 a.m.
Bridgeport (23-3) vs. No. 10 Lourdes CC (20-4), 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 Wood River (24-2) vs. No. 4 BRLD (20-4), 4 p.m.
No. 6 Guardian Angels CC (23-3) vs. No. 8 Ponca (19-4), 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch
Boston Boucher, Wood River: The 5-foot-9 senior guard averages 14.6 points per game and has 76 steals.
Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial: The 5-10 senior guard can spark the Broncos in multiple ways, whether it's scoring (13.4 ppg), feeding her teammates (62 assists) or playing defense (90 steals).
Ashlyn Kingsbury, Ponca: Ponca has a lot of size, which includes the 5-11 Kingsbury, who averages 11.9 points and 4.3 boards, and leads the team in assists and steals.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The 6-2 sophomore center is among the state's top scorers at 20 points per game. She also has 112 blocks.
Kierman Paulk, Wood River: The 5-8 senior guard (14.5 ppg) gives the Eagles a potent 1-2 punch in the backcourt.
Brenna Rief, Guardian Angels CC: Also a softball standout, the 5-6 senior averages 16 points per contest.
Lacey Sprakel, Crofton: The 5-9 senior and two-time all-stater is averaging 17.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Caragen Tietz, BRLD: The 5-9 senior guard was an all-stater last year and averages 15 points per game. She also has 120 assists.
Coming in hot!
BRLD (20-4): Wolverines have won 16 straight games, which included a run to a tournament title in the ultra-tough East Husker Conference.
Crofton (23-3): Top-ranked Warriors have won 11 straight, and have lost to only one team from Nebraska (Humphrey St. Francis).
Bridgeport (23-3): Bulldogs have won 15 straight.
Lourdes CC (20-4): Knights have won 12 straight, including wins against D-1 contender Weeping Water and D-2 contender Falls City Sacred Heart.
Wood River (24-2): Eagles have won 12 straight since a 43-34 loss to C-1 Grand Island Central Catholic.
It's good to see you again!
Crofton: Eight-time state champion is making its 10th trip to state in 11 years.
Guardian Angels CC: Bluejays, who made 21 straight state appearances from 1998-2018, are back for the first time in three seasons.
At long last! We see you again!
Centennial: Making first state appearance since 1999. The Broncos knocked off Sutton in overtime to break the drought.
Wood River: The last time the Eagles made state (1990), Scott Frost was roaming the Wood River hallways.
Road trip!
Bridgeport: 364 miles to Lincoln.
Ponca: 141 miles to Lincoln.
PBA forecast
This is arguably the deepest class in the state, so we're likely in store for an intriguing three days of hoops in C-2. The bottom part of the bracket — BRLD vs. Wood River and Guardian Angels CC vs. Ponca — features four teams talented enough to win it all. Crofton has a lot of experience in Lincoln, including a runner-up finish two seasons ago and a third-place trophy last year. Lacey Sprakal is as tough as they come and Kaley Einrem is one of the top guards in the class. Keep an eye on BRLD. The Wolverines are very balanced and their schedule has prepared them well.
— Clark Grell
