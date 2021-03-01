Girls state hoops: The goods on Class C-2, the deepest class in the state

It's good to see you again!

At long last! We see you again!

Road trip!

PBA forecast

This is arguably the deepest class in the state, so we're likely in store for an intriguing three days of hoops in C-2. The bottom part of the bracket — BRLD vs. Wood River and Guardian Angels CC vs. Ponca — features four teams talented enough to win it all. Crofton has a lot of experience in Lincoln, including a runner-up finish two seasons ago and a third-place trophy last year. Lacey Sprakal is as tough as they come and Kaley Einrem is one of the top guards in the class. Keep an eye on BRLD. The Wolverines are very balanced and their schedule has prepared them well.