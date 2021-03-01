Girls state hoops: The goods on Class C-1, where a wide-open race is in the cards

Who takes Class C-1 this year? Considering the depth of this year's field, your guess is as good as ours.
Wednesday's first-round games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 5 Grand Island CC (21-2) vs. Winnebago (15-10), 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 Broken Bow (23-1) vs. No. 6 North Bend Central (21-3), 4 p.m.
No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran (19-2) vs. Sidney (18-6), 6:15 p.m.
No. 1 Hastings SC (22-2) vs. No. 9 Syracuse (21-3), 8:30 p.m.
Players to watch
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC: The athletic 6-foot-2 junior averages 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She also has 31 blocks.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central: The 6-foot sophomore may be the most well-rounded player in the field, averaging 16 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4 steals per contest.
Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central: The older sister of Kaitlyn is dropping 15 points per game from the point guard spot.
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC: The two-time all-state point guard and UNK recruit averages 15.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals a game.
Kali Staples, Broken Bow: The Indians have a trio of standout guards led by their point guard Staples, who averages 9 points, 4 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game.
Keisha Snyder, Winnebago: The 5-10 senior post player is averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 boards per contest; she can shoot the three and has a nice inside game, too.
Karly Sylvester, Sidney: The 6-foot senior is averaging 11.4 points and 8 boards per game.
Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: The 6-foot junior is one of the top post players in the state, averaging 19 points and 7.6 rebounds a game.
Coming in hot!
Hastings SC (22-2): The Hawkettes have won 16 straight and 22 or 23 after a season-opening loss to Columbus Scotus.
Syracuse (21-3): The Rockets have won 13 straight games, which included a run to a second straight Nebraska Capitol Conference title.
Broken Bow (23-1): The Indians have won 10 straight since a home loss to C-2 title contender Wood River.
It's good to see you again!
Hastings SC: The Hawkettes are back in Lincoln for the ninth straight season, and for the 11th time in 12 seasons.
Sidney: The Red Raiders are making their fifth straight appearance. This is their first season in Class C-1.
At long last! We see you again!
Winnebago: The Indians are back at state for the first time since 1990. They got there by knocking off No. 2 Malcolm 51-49 in the district final.
Broken Bow: Bow punched its first ticket to Lincoln since a runner-up finish in 2003.
Syracuse: The Rockets are dancing for the first time since 1986.
Road trip!
Sidney: 345 miles to Lincoln.
Broken Bow: 176 miles to Lincoln.
PBA forecast
Of the six title chases in Lincoln this week, this is arguably the most wide-open. Maybe only a few teams are capable of winning three straight games, but all eight are good enough to win on the first day. Defending state champion North Bend Central has the Emanuel sisters leading the way, and a pair of late wins against a very good West Point-Beemer team shows the Tigers are playing their best basketball. And then there is Hastings St. Cecilia. The Hawkettes may not be the deepest team in the field, but they know how to win after winning C-2 titles the past two seasons.
— Clark Grell
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.