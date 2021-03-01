Girls state hoops: The goods on Class B, a field that may be more wide open than it looks on paper

Norris has the most depth and experience. But several other teams have some intriguing X factors that will make for some good basketball.
Tuesday's games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 2 Norris (20-2) vs. No. 10 Bennington (14-10), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Omaha Skutt (19-4) vs. No. 5 York (20-3), 11:15 a.m.
Wednesday's games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Elkhorn North (18-2) vs. No. 9 Omaha Gross (17-6), 9 a.m.
No. 3 Crete (21-3) vs. No. 7 Scottsbluff (18-6), 11:15 a.m.
Players to watch
Cece Behrens, Omaha Skutt: The 5-foot-9 junior and soccer standout can shoot it. She averages 16.3 points per game and pulls down 5.6 boards per contest.
Abby Boyes, Bennington: The 5-10 junior missed two weeks late in the season but is back; she averages 12 points per game and is dangerous behind the arc.
Rachel Culhane, Omaha Gross: The 5-4 senior guard averages 11.7 points, and leads the Cougars in assists (79) and steals (62).
Hannah Newton, Crete: The 5-11 guard is the straw that stirs the drink for Crete. She averages 13.2 points per game and her experience is invaluable.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: The 5-10 guard (23.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg) is only a freshman, and yet she already had established herself as one of the state's top players.
Maddie Portwine, York: The 6-foot guard (16.5 ppg) can create size mismatches for other teams. She's playing her best basketball right now.
Brianna Stai, Norris: The Central Missouri State recruit has one of the better inside-outside games in the state (10 ppg).
Delaney White, Norris: Only 5-9, but very effective around the basket for Norris, especially on the glass (6.5 rpg).
Coming in hot!
Norris (20-2): The Titans have won 13 of 14 games, a stretch that includes wins against Crete (twice), Elkhorn North, Omaha Skutt and York.
York (20-3): The Dukes have won seven straight since being upended by Northwest in the Central Conference semifinals.
Omaha Gross (17-6): Cougars have won eight of nine.
It's good to see you again!
Norris: Titans are making their second straight trip to state, and eighth since 2011.
Crete: The defending state champion is in Lincoln for the third straight year.
York: The Dukes are here for the sixth time since 2014, and first since 2018.
Welcome to the show!
Elkhorn North: They've been playing so well all season, it's easy to forget that the Wolves are a first-year program. First year, first state tournament. Props.
Road trip!
Scottsbluff: 398 miles to Lincoln.
York: 52 miles to Lincoln (OK, short road trip).
PBA forecast
If Norris shoots as it did against South Sioux City in the district finals (14 threes), the Titans will be very tough to beat. They're the deepest team in the field, and they know how to play under the bright lights. Something to watch will be if Omaha Skutt will have senior post player and NU volleyball recruit Lindsay Krause (13.3 ppg, 11.7 rpg) available after she was sidelined by a knee injury. If Krause is back in the fold, then the SkyHawks will be a factor. Elkhorn North (with the best player in the class) and Crete (with coach John Larsen) have the ultimate X-factors to make a run, too.
— Clark Grell
