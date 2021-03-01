Girls state hoops: The goods on Class A, where potential semifinal matchups will be must-see

Lincoln Pius X is 22-0 and the defending state champion, but some intriguing styles could make a for fun Friday and Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Tuesday's games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (22-0) vs. No. 6 Millard North (14-9), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Lincoln Southwest (19-2) vs. No. 5 Omaha Central (22-3), 4 p.m.
No. 2 Millard South (23-1) vs. No. 10 Lincoln East (13-9), 6:15 p.m.
No. 3 Fremont (21-3) vs. North Platte (16-6), 8:30 p.m.
Players to watch
Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X: The 5-foot-7 point guard is the key that turns the Bolts' engine; averages 8.3 points and 6.5 assists per contest.
Mya Babbitt, Millard South: Sophomore guard averages 18.2 points and dropped 42, including 10 threes, in a game earlier this year.
Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: Combination of offensive (18.6 ppg) and defensive skills make her one of the top all-around players in the state.
Inia Jones, Omaha Central: The smooth 5-6 point guard already has a D-I offer from Omaha; averages 12.5 points and 4.4 assists.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: The 6-3 center is the most dominant player in the state, averaging 23.3 points and 12.1 boards per game.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: The 5-9 junior is the best shooter in the state. She's dropping 24 points a game and has hit 99 threes.
Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: The 5-10 junior and D-I prospect leads the offensively charged Eagles in scoring at 15.6 points per game.
Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest: The Silver Hawk offense took off when the freshman point guard was inserted into the starting lineup.
Coming in hot!
Lincoln Pius X (22-0): The Thunderbolts have yet to lose, and only twice has a foe played within single digits of them.
Lincoln Southwest (19-2): The Silver Hawks have won 16 straight since an early January loss to Pius X.
Millard South (23-1): The Patriots have won 14 straight and have averaged 74.6 points per game during that stretch.
Fremont (21-3): The Tigers have won 10 straight, averaging 73.1 points per game in that run.
It's good to see you again!
Lincoln East: The Spartans are back at Pinnacle Bank Arena for a program-best sixth straight season.
Lincoln Pius X: The Thunderbolts are playing at state for the seventh time in eight seasons.
Millard South: After breaking a 16-year drought, the Patriots have nabbed six straight tickets to state.
At long last! We see you!
Omaha Central: The Eagles are back in the field for the first time since 2013. They won a state title in 2012.
Road trip!
North Platte: 226 miles to Lincoln.
PBA forecast
Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Central have sort of formed a big five this year, standing well above the rest of Class A. Any combination of those teams in the state semifinals will make for a fun Friday night at PBA. With Alexis Markowski in the paint, Lincoln Pius X is the team to beat. If Fremont and Millard South advance past the first round, oh, boy, will we see some offensive fireworks in the semifinals. The Lincoln Southwest-Omaha Central matchup is as good a first-round game as you'll see. Southwest outlasted the Eagles in a physical, intense regular-season meeting.
— Clark Grell
