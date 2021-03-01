Girls state hoops: The goods on Class A, where potential semifinal matchups will be must-see

At long last! We see you!

Road trip!

PBA forecast

Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Central have sort of formed a big five this year, standing well above the rest of Class A. Any combination of those teams in the state semifinals will make for a fun Friday night at PBA. With Alexis Markowski in the paint, Lincoln Pius X is the team to beat. If Fremont and Millard South advance past the first round, oh, boy, will we see some offensive fireworks in the semifinals. The Lincoln Southwest-Omaha Central matchup is as good a first-round game as you'll see. Southwest outlasted the Eagles in a physical, intense regular-season meeting.