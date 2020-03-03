Girls state hoops: The future looks bright, but senior-less Malcolm is focused on the now

"At first we were like, 'Oh, gosh, Class A,' but ultimately it helped us," junior Jasmine Small, Joselyn's twin sister, said. "It opened our eyes to see what we could probably face later in the season. I think that level was really good for us to play against."

The Clippers even played Class D-2 power Humphrey St. Francis, losing by about 40 points. Though it was a bad loss — and during the summer when wins and losses count as much as running the heater in June — it also served as a turning point for the young Clippers.

"I just told them, 'You can't give up in any game, and can't go through the motions,'" said Klepper, who is in his second season as Malcolm's head coach. "It just seem like after that, the switch turned on. Kind of ever since that moment, we've never really looked back."

Several months later, Malcolm reached its conference tournament championship game, beat No. 8 Milford and pushed No. 1 Lincoln Christian in subdistrict play and topped Ogallala for a ticket to state.

The state tournament could intimidate a lot of teams, especially young ones. But Klepper said the girls have played loose all season, and they feel there is not a lot pressure on them as the eighth-seeded underdog.