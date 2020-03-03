Girls state hoops: The future looks bright, but senior-less Malcolm is focused on the now

MALCOLM — Andy Klepper and the Malcolm girls have heard it many times.
And just days after beating No. 7 Ogallala in a district championship game, Klepper, the Clippers' head coach, continued to receive text messages.
"Wow, it's crazy how scary you're going to be next year."
Class B teams headed to state will go 11 days between playing games.
The Clippers have no seniors, a talented junior class, sophomores ready to contribute and a rising group of freshmen. So, yeah, the future looks promising.
"Next year's great," Klepper said. "Yeah, it looks bright for us and we hope it is. But we're here in the now. We could still do things now."
Now is the girls state basketball tournament, which begins Thursday in Lincoln. Malcolm (19-6) is back in the Class C-1 field for the first time since 2017 and for the second time since 2007. It will play top-ranked Lincoln Christian at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
It's a big step for a program that finished 13-8 a year ago and had to replace some key players, including leading scorer Brooklyn Minzel.
"It's kind of crazy, because going into this year we all thought it was going to be more of a rebuilding year since we lost three valuable players," junior Joselyn Small said. "But we all came in, wanted this bad and worked really hard for it."
Players had to adjust to new roles, and the six juniors were relied on to lead. A big unknown: How would the freshmen respond to varsity basketball?
Point guard Alyssa Fortik, center Emma Brown and forward Diamond Sedlak answered the call immediately. Fortik and Brown are in the starting lineup and Sedlak, who was the team's leading scorer in the first game of the season, comes off the bench.
Fortik leads the team in points (12.5 per game), assists (2.7) and steals (3.2). Brown, who gives the Clippers a size presence it was lacking last year, is second in scoring (7.5 per game) and is the team's leading rebounder (6.2 per game).
The freshmen have grown up fast, and so has the team's overall confidence.
"At the beginning of the year, we knew we had a lot of talent, but we just figured it would take us some time to get to play with each other," junior Ashlynn Sehi said. "Really in the middle of the year we started to see how we could play and that was pretty cool."
The roots to Malcolm's success were put in place last summer. The players took part in a lot of camps, and they played a rugged summer schedule, which included games against Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X and Crete among others.
Klepper said the Clippers won maybe one game, but the experience went a long way.
"At first we were like, 'Oh, gosh, Class A,' but ultimately it helped us," junior Jasmine Small, Joselyn's twin sister, said. "It opened our eyes to see what we could probably face later in the season. I think that level was really good for us to play against."
The Clippers even played Class D-2 power Humphrey St. Francis, losing by about 40 points. Though it was a bad loss — and during the summer when wins and losses count as much as running the heater in June — it also served as a turning point for the young Clippers.
"I just told them, 'You can't give up in any game, and can't go through the motions,'" said Klepper, who is in his second season as Malcolm's head coach. "It just seem like after that, the switch turned on. Kind of ever since that moment, we've never really looked back."
Several months later, Malcolm reached its conference tournament championship game, beat No. 8 Milford and pushed No. 1 Lincoln Christian in subdistrict play and topped Ogallala for a ticket to state.
The state tournament could intimidate a lot of teams, especially young ones. But Klepper said the girls have played loose all season, and they feel there is not a lot pressure on them as the eighth-seeded underdog.
"I think we all just want to go in and see what we can do," Jasmine Small said. "We're not losing anyone, so we're going to go out there, give it all we've got and ultimately hopefully leave with a championship. But if not, we're going to have heads held high for next season and have that as our goal."
