Girls state hoops: Sydney Emanuel's second quarter sparks NBC; 'It's March, she knows what she's doing'

Maybe she senses the end of her high school basketball career is near. Maybe it was her experience playing at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sydney Emanuel just knew it was time to assert herself.

The North Bend Central senior sparked a big second quarter for her team with a three-pointer, which kick-started a 20-point splurge before halftime of Wednesday's Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against top-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Crusaders couldn't recover and the No. 2 Tigers won 44-32 to clinch a spot in a third straight state final. The two-time defending champs will seek a three-peat against No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran at 11 a.m. Friday at PBA.

It will mark Sydney Emanuel's seventh game at PBA, and her last.

"It's March, she knows what she's doing," NBC coach Aaron Sterup said. "We know what we're going to get with her and we're going to get her best effort.

"She wills us to a lot of the time to victory and that second quarter was her willingness, basically."

The senior finished with 14 points and junior Kaitlyn Emanuel, Sydney's sister, added 11 points for the Tigers, who avenged a 45-37 loss from earlier in the season to GICC.

The Crusaders, who have three starters standing at 6-foot-1 or taller, were the more physical team in the first meeting.

"It was a while ago so I think we're a different team now, and I think it did motivate our girls a little bit," Sterup said. "We knew they were big the first time, I don't know if we were quite prepared for how physical they were."

NBC matched the Crusaders physically this time, not making it easy for the GICC bigs to get shots up or rebounds.

GICC held a 6-4 lead after the first quarter before NBC hit a barrage of shots to build a double-digit lead at halftime.

"That was a lot of fun," Kaitlyn Emanuel said. "We knew we had to come out in the first four minutes and really increase the lead."

The NBC (26-2) program is quite familiar with the state stage, but this year's team, not so much. The Tigers had to replace three starters from last year's title run, and several new varsity players had to step into bigger roles.

But Sydney and Kaitlyn Emanuel have helped mold a new-look Tiger team into another state title contender.

"You lean on them, they've seen it, they're not afraid," Sterup said. "You can see it in the locker room. Some of the eyes are a little brighter than normal, but they're (Kaitlyn and Sydney) the same. They've seen it before."

Junior Lucy Ghaifan, a 6-foot-1 junior, led GICC (21-6) with 12 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0