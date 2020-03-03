Girls state hoops: Superior's Meyer wants to write one more chapter before closing book on incredible basketball career

"That was really hard," said Meyer, a two-time Journal Star girls athlete-of-the-year honoree. "We just weren't prepared enough for what they were going to throw at us, so I think this year we're going in with a little bit of a different mindset that we have business to take care of and a mission to accomplish, and we're not going to let anything get in the way of that."

Meyer averaged 17 points and 14.2 rebounds as a freshman, 20.5 and 14 as a sophomore and 20.4 and 16.8 as a junior.

She is having her best season yet, averaging 21.5 points and 15.7 rebounds per game while shooting 53% from the field. She also leads the team in steals with 48. Her sister Shayla, a 5-11 sophomore, is having a breakout season, averaging 13.4 points. There are six seniors on the roster — Meyer, Hallie Miller, Zaveah Kobza, Emma Schnakenberg, Trisha Hayes and Noelle McMeen.

Next week, Meyer will begin track practice. She likely have some big goals for the throw events. Then her focus will shift to volleyball.

As for basketball, this is it, and Meyer wants to make the most of it with her teammates.