Girls state hoops: Superior's Meyer wants to write one more chapter before closing book on incredible basketball career

Kalynn Meyer stands at 6-foot-3 and has a rare level of athletic ability.
She can steer her way around the paint on both ends of a basketball court.
But even Meyer has to improvise at times.
Without a senior on the roster, the future figures to be bright. But, with top-rated Lincoln Christian waiting, the Clippers aren't looking ahead.
In Friday's district final in Ord, Class C-2 No. 4 Superior and No. 9 North Central were tied at 41-41. Superior called a timeout with 10 seconds remaining to set up a play for Meyer.
Meyer was to get the ball and go up for a layup, but North Central's defensive alignment forced Meyer to shoot an 8-foot jumper from the baseline. She hit the shot with 2 seconds remaining, lifting the Wildcats to a two-point win.
"It's a play that we've practiced all year, but we haven't implemented it in a game," Meyer said. "It didn't work out exactly how we wanted it to, but it worked."
Superior is back at state for a third straight year. If the Wildcats beat No. 3 and defending state champion Hastings St. Cecilia, they'll play Friday at the Devaney Sports Center, Meyer's future home.
She'll play volleyball for John Cook in the fall, beginning a new chapter. Meyer will put basketball behind her after this week, but she'll always have quite a place on the state charts.
Meyer surpassed 2,000 career points on Friday, becoming just the 12th player in state history to accomplish the feat. She's at 2,009 career points.
Meyer also shattered the all-time career rebounds record. She has pulled down 1,526 boards. Chatrice White, now second on the list, had 1,349 rebounds at Shelby-Rising City.
"That one is actually more special to me than points, because rebounding is pure effort," said Meyer, who also has 416 career blocks. "If you want the ball, you'll go get it.
"Points, it just comes. You can't control what the defense is doing, but on rebounding and stuff like that, you can control it a little bit."
As for 2,000 points, Meyer said it's an honorable milestone, but "I'm not really a numbers-type person."
Instead, Meyer evaluates her contributions on a game-by-game basis. The goal, she says, is to rack up as many points and rebounds in a single game to help her team grab the "W."
"... and if I achieve those little goals, then I eventually end up with the big goal that I wasn't really aiming for at the beginning but it still happens."
There is one number that Meyer cares about. Two.
The Wildcats (21-3), who have won 10 straight, took the Class C-2 state championship two years ago. Fittingly, Meyer blocked a shot in the final seconds to preserve a win in the state final against Ravenna.
Three wins this week would give the Wildcats state championship No. 2. They'll be playing in a hotly contested bracket, which features Hastings St. Cecilia — Superior's first-round opponent. The Hawkettes defeated Superior by 30 points in last year's first round.
Emerson Barada thought "that we were done" late in a district final loss. Instead, the four-year starter is making yet another trip to PBA.
"That was really hard," said Meyer, a two-time Journal Star girls athlete-of-the-year honoree. "We just weren't prepared enough for what they were going to throw at us, so I think this year we're going in with a little bit of a different mindset that we have business to take care of and a mission to accomplish, and we're not going to let anything get in the way of that."
Meyer averaged 17 points and 14.2 rebounds as a freshman, 20.5 and 14 as a sophomore and 20.4 and 16.8 as a junior.
She is having her best season yet, averaging 21.5 points and 15.7 rebounds per game while shooting 53% from the field. She also leads the team in steals with 48. Her sister Shayla, a 5-11 sophomore, is having a breakout season, averaging 13.4 points. There are six seniors on the roster — Meyer, Hallie Miller, Zaveah Kobza, Emma Schnakenberg, Trisha Hayes and Noelle McMeen.
Next week, Meyer will begin track practice. She likely have some big goals for the throw events. Then her focus will shift to volleyball.
As for basketball, this is it, and Meyer wants to make the most of it with her teammates.
"We've played for at least eight years together and it will be a lot different, but we're approaching the week like there's no amount of effort that won't be put on the floor," Meyer said. "I'm giving it my all. I'm not going to doubt myself and I'm not going to doubt my team, because I know we've put in a lot of work to get to this point."
Diggin' in the archives: Relive the 1995 girls basketball tournament
