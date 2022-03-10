Girls state hoops: Sixth meeting in 14 months, Elkhorn North knew it needed to bring 'even more fire' to beat Norris again

Making a second straight deep state tournament run, Elkhorn North is getting to know the ins and outs of Pinnacle Bank Arena pretty well.

The only thing Elkhorn North has seen more is Norris.

Thursday's state semifinal matchup between the two Eastern Midlands Conference teams marked the sixth meeting in 14 months, and third in six weeks.

Elkhorn North had won the previous four meetings after the Titans won the first. So maybe Norris was due?

The Wolves made sure Norris' next win in the quickly rising rivalry will wait.

Sophomore Britt Prince scored 29 points and junior Grace Thompson offered a huge spark with 21 to lead top-ranked Elkhorn North to a 68-52 win against the No. 3 Titans in the Class B girls state tournament semifinals Thursday at PBA.

"Everybody says that playing somebody three times is tough, and we talked about that ahead of the game," Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said. "We said, 'You know, it's not their turn. We got to go out there and get the game.'"

Thompson evidently took those words to heart. The 5-foot-9 guard scored 12 of her team's 20 first-quarter points, including three straight buckets to help the Wolves build an early cushion.

Norris was doing everything it could to slow down Prince, and Thompson took advantage. It was just a year ago when Thompson had a big part in the Wolves' beating Norris in the state final round.

"Playing them that many times in a short amount of time is unbelievable," said Thompson, who entered state averaging 7.7 points per game. "We just knew that every time they were going to come out with more and more fire, more and more vengeance, and that we need to come up with even more fire to get the job done."

There are no surprises anymore, Coach Prince said. Norris knows what Elkhorn North is going to do, and Elkhorn North knows what Norris is going to do. It's about finding a way to put in a few extra baskets and get stops, the coach added.

Norris was excited for the opportunity to get another shot at the Wolves.

"I look at it this way, we don't get that opportunity to play them six times if we don't put ourselves in a position to play them six times," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said, noting they've also seen each other in the EMC Tournament final. "In a way, yeah, it's a double-edged sword, but I'm proud that we got that opportunity and we'll get them one day, but they've gotten the best of us here lately."

While Thompson helped set the tone in the first half, Britt Prince did her part in the second half to clinch Elkhorn North a return trip to the final. Seventeen of her points came at the free-throw line, including 8-of-10 in the fourth quarter.

"It's awesome (and) it helps me out a lot," Britt Prince said of Thompson's performance. "They have to pay more attention to her and it opens some more driving lanes."

Elkhorn North was the much more aggressive team in the first half, forcing 10 Norris turnovers with its press and holding a 24-16 edge on the glass, a point of emphasis against the taller Titans, Britt Prince said.

Norris (21-5) never recovered. Senior Delaney White had 12 points and senior Sydney Jelinek added 11 for the Titans.

"They got to hold their head high," Hagerman said. "Obviously truly disappointed because we don't get the next game, but just an outstanding group of kids."

