Girls state hoops: Shelton rolls to title game in first appearance; Humphrey/LHF gets 'payback'

Making their first-ever trip to the girls state basketball tournament, the Shelton Bulldogs continue to look like a team that has years of experience.

No. 4 Shelton defeated No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic 53-37 in the Class D-1 semifinals Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Behind Makenna Willis, the Bulldogs’ offense attacked from all areas of the court and held their own on defense.

“It’s pretty special,” Shelton coach Jeff Thober said. “Both games, these girls got down early. They just keep fighting, and they always think they’re in it. I think we just kind of wear teams down as the games go on. It’s a special time for us. We’ve got one more to win, I told them, but let’s enjoy the crap out of this.”

Hartington Cedar Catholic (14-16) took it to the Bulldogs early. The Trojans opened on an 8-1 run and ended the first quarter with a 19-10 lead. Makenna Noecker made a difference early, slicing through the defense and scoring 10 quick points.

Thober said his team just needed to calm their nerves which were understandably high playing in the Devaney Center for the first time.

“I think we just got our defense settled down a bit,” Thober said. “We were really too Gung ho and out in the passing lanes and doing stuff we shouldn’t be doing. I think they just needed to relax, settle down and play their game.”

Willis led all scorers with 24 points, including four three-pointers.

Shelton (27-1) will move on to the final and play No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“One of our biggest goals was to make it to state and now we’re playing in the state championship,” Willis said. “It’s pretty awesome to us, but we got another game, and I think we’re ready.”

Humphrey/LHF 53, Archbishop Bergan 38: The Bulldogs finally got the proverbial monkey off their back.

After losing to Archbishop Bergan twice in the state tournament in the past three seasons, the Bulldogs were determined to not let it happen again.

No. 3 Humphrey/LHF (21-6) was ready to go from the jump. The Bulldogs built an 18-1 lead over No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (19-7) in the first 10 minutes of game time and cruised the rest of the way.

“I know we put it all together,” Humphrey/LHF coach Kandee Hanzel said. “I’m kind of shocked here. We came to play, and they’ve been ready to play since we finished Nebraska Christian.”

Using a matchup zone, Humphrey/LHF forced the Knights to miss their first 14 shots. Addison Schneider led the Bulldogs with 18 points, including going 8-for-10 from the free-throw line, but it was a team effort early on as four different players scored in their first nine points.

Schneider said taking down Bergan once and for all was a huge motivator for their team.

“It feels pretty good,” Schneider said. “Them beating us twice, this means a lot to this team. For me especially, it’s a little bit of payback since I couldn’t play that year.”

This is the first time in history that Humphrey/LHF has made the girls state championship since the two schools merged their sports programs.

