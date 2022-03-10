Girls state hoops: Shelton knocks off Hartington CC, advances to final in first state appearance

In its first trip to the state basketball tournament, Shelton continues to look like a team that has years of experience.

No. 4 Shelton defeated No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic 53-37 in a Class D-1 girls semifinal Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Behind Makenna Willis, the Bulldogs’ offense attacked from all areas of the court and held their own on defense. Willis led all scorers with 24 points, including four three-pointers.

Shelton will move on to the final and play the winner of Archbishop Bergan and Humphrey/LHF at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

