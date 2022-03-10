Girls state hoops: Ruthie Loomis-Goltl's 28 points puts Bridgeport into its first state championship game

Over a stretch of 37 years, Bridgeport has been sending its girls basketball team to the state tournament, but the Bulldogs have never made it to the championship game.

That’s changing this year, after No. 2-ranked Bridgeport beat No. 6 Oakland-Craig 69-55 in the Class C-2 semifinals on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Bridgeport is in the championship game for the first time in school history, coming in its ninth state appearance.

The win sets up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in the championship game against Hastings St. Cecilia at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

When Bridgeport made it to state last season it was the first time in 11 years.

“They’ve had good teams,” said Bridgeport coach Dave Kuhlen, who is in his third year as head coach. “They had a couple in the late ’80s that got to the semifinals, but they’ve never been able to get past the semifinal round. This is the first trip to the finals. And I think it’s appropriate. I haven’t lived in Bridgeport for very long, but I feel very strongly that this is the best team that Bridgeport has ever had.”

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, a 6-foot-3 junior center, led Bridgeport with 28 points.

Loomis-Goltl is one of the best post players in the state regardless of class, and should give the Bulldogs a chance against Hastings St. Ceclia. She scored 24 in the first round against Sutton on Tuesday.

She can score inside both by backing the defender down, or with a good pass go up in a quick motion without dribbling and score. And when she gets doubled-teamed, she can dribble and pass to one of the Bulldogs’ other good players.

“You just don’t find 6-foot-3 players that are that athletic,” Kuhlen said. “She runs the floor really well. She can still elevate above everybody and get rebounds and do what we need her to do.”

Loomis-Goltl was also good at the free-throw line, making 4 of 7 shots.

Loomis-Golt has about 10 college scholarship offers, Kuhlen said, including Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Colorado State and Wichita State. Iowa and Colorado have also been watching her.

Bridgeport (26-1) trailed by seven points after the first quarter, but then made a quick comeback with a 13-0 run over six minutes of the second quarter. Bridgeport led 30-27 at halftime.

Oakland-Craig rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half and tied the game with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Oakland-Craig made nine threes in the game.

But Bridgeport pulled away at the end of the game, and made 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Sadie Nelson scored 23 for Oakland-Craig.

