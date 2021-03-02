Girls state hoops: Quick hits and stats from Tuesday's six-game slate

The quick hits and stats from Tuesday's girls state basketball tournament action at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Class A Lincoln Pius X No. 1 40, No. 6 Millard North 20

What happened: Alexis Markowski had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Thunderbolts, and Miriam Miller added eight points as Pius X pulled away in the fourth quarter.

How it happened: Millard North slowed the pace and kept the Bolts from getting in sync offensively, but Pius X turned to defense. It held the Mustangs to zero points in the fourth quarter, turning a seven-point lead into a 20-point win.

Worth noting: Pius X will be playing in the state semifinals for the third straight season.

Up next: The Thunderbolts will play No. 5 Omaha Central on Friday night.

Millard North 7 8 5 0 -- 20 Lincoln Pius X 8 11 8 13 -- 40