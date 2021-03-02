Girls state hoops: Quick hits and stats from Tuesday's six-game slate

The quick hits and stats from Tuesday's girls state basketball tournament action at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class A Lincoln Pius X No. 1 40, No. 6 Millard North 20
What happened: Alexis Markowski had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Thunderbolts, and Miriam Miller added eight points as Pius X pulled away in the fourth quarter.
How it happened: Millard North slowed the pace and kept the Bolts from getting in sync offensively, but Pius X turned to defense. It held the Mustangs to zero points in the fourth quarter, turning a seven-point lead into a 20-point win.
Worth noting: Pius X will be playing in the state semifinals for the third straight season.
Up next: The Thunderbolts will play No. 5 Omaha Central on Friday night.
LINCOLN PIUS X 40, MILLARD NORTH 20
|Millard North
|7
|8
|5
|0
|--
|20
|Lincoln Pius X
|8
|11
|8
|13
|--
|40
Millard North--Winkelbauer 3, Preston 4, Stalzer 2, E. Loveridge 4, Chambers 2, Kessler 2, Anderson 3.
Lincoln Pius X--Miller 8, Aschoff 5, Ad. Markowski 5, Hagedorn 8, Al. Markowski 14.
Class A No. 2 Millard South 62, No. 10 Lincoln East
What happened: Sophomores Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon helped carry the Patriots to the win. After scoring only nine points in the first quarter, Millard South scored 53 the rest of the way.
How it happened: Olsen scored 22 points, Babbitt had 19 and Lemon added 16. They combined for all of the Patriots' 19 points in the third quarter, a key stretch in helped Millard South pull away.
Worth noting: Millard South is in the state semifinals for the second straight season.
Up next: Millard South will play No. 3 Fremont in Friday's 8:30 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln East's season ends at 13-10.
MILLARD SOUTH 62, LINCOLN EAST 51
|Lincoln East
|10
|10
|20
|11
|--
|51
|Millard South
|9
|21
|19
|13
|--
|62
Lincoln East--Musiel 3, Kugler 9, Peterson 12, Shaw 9, Campbell 16, Laessig 2.
Millard South--Belt 6, Olsen 21, Babbitt 19, Lemon 16.
Class A No. 5 Omaha Central 54, No. 4 Lincoln Southwest 40
What happened: Omaha Central outlasted the Silver Hawks after a back and forth fourth quarter. Southwest trailed 32-19 early in the third quarter before rallying to tie the game and eventually taking the lead.
How it happened: Omaha Central junior Aaniya Webb was somewhat quiet over the first three quarters, but not when it mattered most. She scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. She finished with 19 points.
Worth noting: Central junior Aniah Wayne added 17 points, including four three-pointers in the first half.
Up next: Omaha Central (23-3) will play No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (23-0) in the 6:15 p.m. semifinal Friday.
OMAHA CENTRAL 54, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 50
|Omaha Central
|20
|6
|11
|17
|--
|54
|Lincoln Southwest
|11
|7
|16
|16
|--
|50
Omaha Central--Jones 10, Webb 19, Wayne 17, Pal 4, Lopeyo 4.
Lincoln Southwest--Carpenter 2, Pieper 7, Wallace 6, Williams 10, Ling 7, Dilsaver 14, Christensen 2, Wells 2.
Class A No. 3 Fremont 72, North Platte 37
FREMONT 72, NORTH PLATTE 37
|North Platte
|11
|8
|8
|10
|--
|37
|Fremont
|20
|23
|22
|7
|--
|72
Class B No. 2 Norris 62, No. 10 Bennington 41
How it happened: The Titans shot 12-for-30 from three-point range, including eight three-pointers in the first half. Eight different Norris players made at least one three-pointer.
Worth noting: After its season ended in the opening round of the state tournament last year, Norris will advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2017.
What’s next: Norris will play Friday at 1:30 p.m. against No. 5 York (21-3). Bennington’s season ends at 14-11.
NORRIS 62, BENNINGTON 41
|Bennington
|15
|14
|8
|4
|--
|41
|Norris
|21
|17
|15
|9
|--
|62
Bennington--John 14, Boyes 13, Elwood 7, Melton 3, Sedlacek 2, Mack 2.
Norris--Collier 11, Kroeker 11, Ramsey 8, Stai 8, Kircher 8, White 8, Waters 5, Brown 3.
Class B No. 5 York 31, No. 4 Omaha Skutt 28
How it happened: York held Omaha Skutt scoreless for an 11-minute period that spanned the entire third quarter before holding off a spirited SkyHawk rally in the fourth quarter.
Worth noting: Both Omaha Skutt’s Cece Behrens and York’s Maddie Portwine averaged over 16 points per game in the regular season but fell short of that mark Tuesday. Portwine finished with five points and Behrens had four.
What’s next: York will face No. 2 Norris in the Class B semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Norris won the regular-season matchup 49-34 on Jan. 19.
YORK 31, OMAHA SKUTT 28
|York
|13
|6
|5
|7
|--
|31
|Omaha Skutt
|6
|0
|13
|9
|--
|28
York--Shepherd 8, K. Portwine 6, M. Portwine 5, Pohls 5, Rowe 3, Scheierman 2, Cast 2.
Omaha Skutt--McCabe 10, Van Dyke 6, Burt 4, Behrens 4, Gordon 2, Rose 2.