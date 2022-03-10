 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS B GIRLS

Girls state hoops: Prince, Thompson lead Elkhorn North back to Class B final

  • Updated
  • 0
Norris vs Elkhorn North, 3.10

Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) puts up a shot over Norris's Anistyn Rice (20) during a Class B girls semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Elkhorn North went a perfect 3-0 against Norris this year. Now the Wolves look for a 3-0 finish in Lincoln.

Sophomore Britt Prince scored 29 points and junior Grace Thompson added 21 points as No. 1 Elkhorn North coasted to a 68-52 win against the No. 3 Titans in a Class B girls state semifinal Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Wolves (25-1) will look to defend their Class B title at 1 p.m. Saturday against either No. 2 Omaha Skutt or No. 5 Adams Central.

Elkhorn North was the much more aggressive team in the first half, forcing 10 Norris turnovers and holding a 24-16 rebounding edge against the taller Titans.

Thompson got the Wolves out in front. She scored 12 points in the first quarter.

Delaney White had 12 points for Norris, which finishes at 21-5.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

