Girls state hoops: Omaha Skutt’s defensive dominance sends youthful SkyHawks to Class B title game that’s ‘a dream come true’

With quick handles and a silky three-point shot, Omaha Skutt sophomore guard Peyton McCabe is always fun to watch on offense.

McCabe was her usual self in Thursday afternoon’s Class B girls state semifinal matchup as she hit a trio of three-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points. Even so, McCabe said the SkyHawks care more about their performance on defense rather than what they do on the offensive side of the court.

With the help of a commanding full-court press, No. 2 Omaha Skutt kept No. 5 Adams Central off-balance all game long and used a lopsided third-quarter run to secure a 55-31 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“More than half of our practice is defense, so we just take so much pride in that,” McCabe said. “For our team, defense is more important than offense.”

The focus on defensive preparation definitely carried through in Omaha Skutt’s (26-1) defensive game plan. Head coach Kip Colony said his coaching staff identified Adams Central (23-4) senior guard Libby Trausch as the key to the Patriot offense — if they could stop Trausch, then they’d be successful.

It was a job well done, as Trausch only totaled two points and 6-foot-3 junior Rachel Goodon scored four of her team-high 14 points after halftime. Skutt’s full-court press forced turnover after turnover from Adams Central and the Patriots never looked comfortable in the second half.

“They looked pretty tired at the end and that helped us out; we didn’t have a really good first half, so we just kept at it,” Colony said.

Indeed, Skutt only led 21-16 at halftime before pulling away with an 18-4 effort during the third quarter and cruising to a comfortable win.

Addison Burt also added 12 points as Skutt’s next-leading scorer behind McCabe, something the two sophomores have been doing all season. The youthful SkyHawks also had three freshmen score buckets, and it’s a testament to their talent that a team with only one senior in its starting lineup will play for a state title.

“The whole season and honestly my whole career I’ve dreamed about going to state and going to the championship, so this is really a dream come true and I’m just so excited to make it count,” McCabe said.

Omaha Skutt is familiar with the opponent that stands in its way of a state title — the SkyHawks split a pair of regular-season meetings against Elkhorn North, accounting for both teams’ only losses this season.

“We’ll have to knock down more shots on Saturday than we did tonight, but it should be fun,” Colony said.

