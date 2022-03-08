Girls state hoops: Observations from Day 2, including Norris getting a spark off the bench

Just like Monday, there were 12 girls games in Lincoln on Tuesday. Surely, you didn't catch everything, right? We asked our reporters, who were spread out around the city, to share some observations from the action.

Here's what they came up with:

Class B

Rice offers a spark: Norris' Anistyn Rice entered state averaging 3.2 points per game. She surpassed that quickly in the Titans' first-round win against York at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Rice made a three-pointer and added another bucket in the first quarter before finishing with nine points. The junior figures to be in line for a bigger role next year after Norris graduates four seniors.

All eyes on Prince: Elkhorn North sophomore Britt Prince scored 19 points in a win against Waverly, and Nebraska coach Amy Williams and her assistant coaches had a front-row seat to watch it. Prince, a rising 2024 prospect nationally, has many Power Five offers, including from Nebraska.

How about the freshman? Shoutout to Blair freshman Molly Ladwig, who dropped 27 points against Omaha Skutt on Tuesday night. The 5-foot-8 guard entered the game averaging 11.4 points per game, and she'll be a force in years to come.

Adams Central's experience: There is a lot of young talented players in Class B and teams, and teams like Elkhorn North and Omaha Skutt are going to be at or near the top for a while here, but watch for Adams Central's experience in the state semifinals against Skutt. The Patriots have six seniors and four juniors. They start two seniors and two juniors, and senior Libby Trausch (17 points against Beatrice) showed why she's one of the best players in the class on Tuesday night.

Class C-2

As good as advertised: The Loomis-Goltl sisters were as dominant as expected, with 6-foot-3 Ruthie scoring a game-high 24 points while Olivia added 19. Olivia was especially impressive with a high basketball IQ, a quick first step and great instincts at the rim. In fact, she even brought out the Euro step as Bridgeport finished off Sutton.

Class D-1

Eagles' stopper: BDS sophomore Hanna Kadel played a significant role for her team Tuesday morning. No matter who was in front of her, she stepped up and played aggressive defense. The sophomore always seemed to get open and ended her morning with nine points.

The little things: Even though her point total might not indicate it, Humphrey/LHF senior guard Paige Beller played extremely well. She fought foul trouble in the game, especially in the first half. However, it’s easy to see that when she steps on the court, her teammates get a boost of energy. She pushed the pace in transition and found her open teammates.

In good hands: D-1 No. 10 Niobrara/Verdigre and No. 4 Shelton both made their first trips to the girl's state tournament. The Bulldogs graduate one senior, while the Cougars have seven juniors that will return next year with hopes of returning to the state tournament. Shelton defeated the Cougars 52-47 in a triumph for the Bulldogs and heartbreak for the Cougars.

Replacing a special class: D-1 No. 2 Elmwood-Murdock has made two trips to the state tournament and two quick exits. The Knights lose four seniors, but leave head coach Paul Dwyer and the program in good hands. Elmwood-Murdock must replace nearly 700 points of scoring, but will return sophomore Tatum Backemeyer, who poured in 223 regular-season points. The Knights also lose 6-5 Brenna Schmidt, who caused fits with her size against opponents all season long.

