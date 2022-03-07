Girls state hoops: Observations from Day 1, including Kelley, Wilson putting a benchmark stamp in Class A

Day 1 kicked off the state basketball tournament with a jolt. Here's a look at some notes from the action that may have been lost in the shuffle of a chaotic 24-game slate.

Class A

Long time in the making: The Bellevue East-Lincoln High game at Pinnacle Bank Arena featured two teams led by two women coaches. The Links are coached by Dominique Kelley and the Chieftains by Brittany Wilson. It marked the first time since 2012 that a Class A state tourney game had teams led by women.

"I wish it wouldn't have gone this way because Brittany is a good friend of mine," Kelley said. "But I think representation is really important, and there are a lot of young girls looking up to both she and I. So in that regard, I'm really happy that it was two women here."

Rising Thunderbolt: Lincoln Pius X has a talented group of juniors returning next year, including Adison Markowski, one of the more well-established players in Class A. But watch for Makenna Lesiak. The 5-foot-9 guard scored a game-high 21 points in the Pius X's opening-round loss to Fremont. She can hit from the outside, and she had success driving to the rim.

More than just a big three: Millard South's talented junior trio — Mya Babbitt, Khloe Lemon and Cora Olsen — continue to lead the charge for the unbeaten Patriots, but it goes beyond those three. Senior Megan Belt and junior Juliana Jones continue to hit timely shots for the Patriots. Belt had seven points and Jones 10 in Monday's first-round win against Bellevue West.

Class C-1

Oxley providing spark: Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley is closing her basketball career on a strong note before heading to DePaul to play Division I volleyball. The 6-3 senior, battling against BRLD's 6-2 Jordan Snyder, had 17 points in the Warriors' 33-32 first-round win. Oxley has played very well in three straight postseason games now, dating to the subdistrict final against Malcolm when Oxley scored 21 and blocked six shots.

Bright future for Swedes: Gothenburg, which knocked off No. 5 Broken Bow 45-43 in a first-round game, will have another state game to put its young talent on display. The Swedes do not have any seniors on the roster, and sophomores Ashlyn Richeson and Clara Evert hit some big free throws late Monday. The Swedes look like a team to watch for in C-1 on Wednesday and in 2023.

Class D-2

Bringing the noise: Wynot may have lost, but at 9 a.m. the Blue Devils' student section brought the noise early and often. Even when D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart put the game away, the Wynot fans stayed lively, letting the Irish know when they made a mistake or when the Blue Devils made a spectacular play.

From guest-book to booking a trip to the semifinals: Macy Richardson was the guest-book attendant for Norris' boys basketball coach Jimmy Motz. On Monday, she booked herself and Class D-2 No. 5 Sterling into the state semifinals with a 29-point performance in a 50-33 victory over No. 3 Anselmo-Merna. Richardson has been a three-year starter for the Jets and been to the state tournament all three times.

From small town to big time: Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (Nebraska) and Weeping Water's Grace Cave (Omaha) proved that Class D athletes can be Division I college women's basketball players. Diller-Odell freshman Myleigh Weers looks to be the next big-time prospect.

The 5-8 Weers scored 13 points in her first state tournament game, draining a pair of threes before closing her scoring on a nifty drive in the fourth quarter, going behind-the-back in the lane and pulling up for a 10-foot jumper.

St. Francis' defense was focused on 5-8 freshman guard Myleigh Weers, who finished with a team-high 13 points. The fact the Flyers had to try and guard current Nebraska freshman starter Allison Weidner in practice every day a year ago helped prepare the Flyers for what they saw Monday. Weers' final two points came on a drive into the lane where she went behind-the-back on the dribble before hitting a 10-foot jumper.

"Weers is a special player," Humphrey SF coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "She can create on her own which is unique for someone that young. If we weren't out on her and she got an open look, she knocked it down. She's got a really nice future."

Mask on: Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricklin has been wearing a clear mask over most of her face during the 2022 portion of the basketball season after breaking her nose during the Flyers' holiday tournament.

It's been an adjustment for the 5-foot-10 senior, who led the Flyers with 16 points in their first-round win over Diller-Odell.

"It's definitely hard to play with it on," Stricklin said. "It's tough on the peripheral vision and looking down when you dribble the ball. But it's my senior year and I'm battling through it the best I can."

Road trip, anyone? St. Mary's will not be returning to O'Neill before its semifinal against St. Francis on Wednesday night. The Cardinal boys are playing their D-2 first-round game against Shelton at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast before the girls squad will have practice at Nebraska Wesleyan's Snyder Arena later in the day.

"That will help us fill out the day tomorrow. We're down here for the long haul," said Berg, whose team is now assured of a Friday game, either the championship or third-place contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0